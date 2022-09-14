Welcome to the 45th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival

WELCOME…….On behalf of the Yadkin Arts Council, we are pleased to present the 45th edition Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival. We pride ourselves in being the longest running annual festival in the Yadkin Valley.

As an outdoor festival, we are always at the mercy of Mother Nature. In 2004 Hurricane Ivan almost put a damper on the festival. Nonetheless, we welcomed over 7,000 folks to downtown Yadkinville that year. In 2019 we were forced to reschedule from our original date due to bad weather. Despite this fact, we still had a very successful event. And of course in 2020 the YVHF was cancelled altogether due to the pandemic.

This year’s festival will encompass a good portion of downtown Yadkinville with Jackson and Elm Streets closed off. A host of vendors line both sides of the streets with goods for sale, as well as interesting demonstrations. The inflatables for kids are set up right next to the family dining area. Multiple food vendors will tempt every pallet. Some of our best local bands will perform on the Art Center’s outdoor stage throughout the day, where there will be shaded seating for those that come early.

Each year, our goal is to improve the festival with new and interesting offerings. At the same time, we try to maintain its flavor and appeal, making this a very special day for our citizens. For information during the Festival be sure and stop by the Information Tent located at the intersection of Jackson and Elm Streets. The Rotarians will be there to answer your questions.

At some point you are bound to get hungry. We have you covered with our mega food court, located at the intersection of Elm and Jackson Streets. There will also be plenty of sheltered seating conveniently located right next to the food vendors. Here you can relax under a shade tent and enjoy your meal. Or, if you just need a little resting time, this is the ideal place to sit down and catch your breath.

The 45th annual Yadkin Valley Harvest Festival runs from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. We hope that you will make plans to be a part of the fun and excitement. It is truly a day to celebrate life in Yadkin County. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Yadkin Arts Council at 336-679-2941.

John Willingham

President of the Yadkin Arts Council