East Bend park to add accessible playground items

The official fundraising period for the East Bend Town Square park has ended but community supporters of the park are continuing to collect donations for special additions.

Those interested in having a memorial brick paver at the park have until Sept. 30 to order bricks at $100 a piece.

Park committee member Jan Hicks said that additional equipment for the park for children who are differently abled is also in the works.

“A group has approached us about adding some items for children with physical challenges. When they requested donations online for an ADA swing, it took less than two hours to raise the money,” Hicks said. “Now, they want to add outdoor musical panels or a sound garden.”

Hicks said these items are more expensive but like the swing, any child can use them, but they are situated so a child in a wheelchair can play.

Anyone interested in donating to support the additional equipment may make check payable to and mail to: East Bend Town Square, 108 West Main Street, EB. This is a tax-deductible donation, and donors will be mailed a receipt.

“The town square committee did their best to plan the most activities for the most children, but it is almost impossible to be all things to all people. We applaud the committee’s efforts and celebrate the fact that the community wants to provide access to as many kids as possible,” Hicks added. “Any size donation will help us meet our goal.”