Shore Scholars Program reports promising outcomes

Nine of the first Shore Scholars have completed the program, with eight (89%) graduating from Surry Community College with an Associate of Arts degree and proceeding on track to a junior year in a 4-year college/university. The program supports students for two years following high school graduation. Earning a degree from Surry Community College this year and continuing to a 4-year university were Kacey Cleary, Jesse Keaton, and Audrey Shore. Students progressing to their 3rd year at a college or university are: Hannah Horton and Megan Tucker at Appalachian State, Sommer Gray at Catawba, Jacob Craver at UNC Chapel Hill, and Kailey Smitherman at Liberty University.

The Shore Scholars Program was launched in 2018-2019 school year at Starmount and Forbush High Schools. This unique program, jointly developed and operated by Yadkin County Schools and the Shallow Ford Foundation, has enrolled 56 students since its inception. The program is made possible by the Wayne A. Shore Endowment Fund of the Foundation. It supports students as they prepare for their chosen careers. Created for 11th and 12th grade students, the program provides a peer group and a personal mentor during high school and two years beyond high school graduation through the transition to college or occupational training. The program also assists with expenses of books, supplies, tools, and fees while students are participating in the NC Career and College Promise program (dual college and high school enrollment) and assists with last-dollar scholarships toward tuition not otherwise covered by the Yadkin Guarantee or other tuition assistance programs. Currently, 20 Shore Scholars are still in high school and 36 (100%) have graduated from high school with 33 (91.67%) pursuing post-secondary education.

While only nine have reached the end of the program to date, early outcomes are promising for this locally-developed model.

“These are very encouraging early results. We are proud of this program and proud of these students who are committed to reaching their goals. We are fortunate for the vision and commitment of the Wayne Shore family for their extra investment in our students and for our school-based mentors and the community members who have helped guide these students through their career preparation. The Shore Scholars program has helped our students lay the foundation for success after high school, as is evidenced by the results. Before all is said and done, I believe Shore Scholars will positively impact generations of Yadkin County high school students,” said Dr. Todd Martin, superintendent of Yadkin County Schools.