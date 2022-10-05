Brandon to serve as Rotary District Governor

Yadkinville business owner Mark Brandon has been selected for an important leadership role Rotary International. He was chosen as District Governor for Rotary District 7690. This district is a series of 48 clubs that runs from Mount Airy to Pinehurst and includes the major N.C. cities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point.

Rotary is a service organization that works with various other charities both locally and internationally.

Brandon has been a member of the Yadkin County Club for 22 years. He has served as the club’s president twice and the assistant governor to clubs in Yadkin and Surry Counties for the last two years.

“It’s an absolute honor that the District has put its faith in me to lead them,” said Brandon. “Rotary has a special place in mine and my wife’s heart. There are very few organizations where one gets to witness true acts of altruism in our community on a consistent basis. It really is inspiring be a part of!”

For more information on becoming a member of the Yadkin County Rotary Club email yadkinrotary@gmail.com or visit them on Tuesday mornings, 7:30 a.m. at The Yadkin Arts Center.