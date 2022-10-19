‘Perfect weather’ for a wine festival

Tasters line up for a sip of the wines from Sanders Ridge Winery at the 2022 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival. Surry Community College’s Surry Cellars Winery pours tastings at the 2022 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville. Larry Wishon performs at the 2022 Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville.

The wineries of the Yadkin Valley were celebrated Saturday at the annual Yadkin Valley Grape Festival held in downtown Yadkinville. There was plenty of sunshine, live music, food trucks and more as wine lovers sampled tastings from more than a dozen area vineyards and wineries.

“It’s a perfect windy weather day and everyone is very friendly,” said Crista Guebert, co-owner of Golden Road Vineyards in State Road.

At Saturday’s festival Guebert said their Emergency Blow and Bumping Holler were popular among wine tasters.

“Everyone loves our bubbles and our bourbon barrel,” she said.

Both wines claimed honors in this year’s N.C. State Fair wine competition.

Vitner’s Bliss, a rosé made from Chambourcin grapes, was the top pick from Stony Knoll Vineyards in Dobson.

“It’s one of our most popular ones, in the tasting room, too,” said Patricia Hoosier of Stony Knoll Vineyards.

Vitner’s Bliss recently claimed the honor of best rosé in the NC Fine Wines competition.

With another successful festival under its belt, the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is already ready to plan the 2023 festival.

“Great weather for our 18th Annual Grape Festival,” said Chamber Director Bobby Todd. “Folks from all over enjoyed fine wines, great entertainment, food and meeting new people.”

“We couldn’t promote the Yadkin Valley without our sponsors and especially our great volunteers that help us pull off the event,” he added. “We’re already planning for next year, we are always the third Saturday in October!”

