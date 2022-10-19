Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win

RALEIGH – Darrell Gilmore, of Jonesville, tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize.

Gilmore bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from 1 Stop #6 on West Mountain Street in Kernersville.

He arrived at lottery headquarters last Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. A $1.44 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, is helping Yadkin County with roofing projects at three elementary schools.

For details on other ways Yadkin County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.