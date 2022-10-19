Surry-Yadkin Works interns advance to teaching apprentices

Eleven former Surry-Yadkin Works interns are now working as Teacher Preparation Apprentices after signing employment agreements with local school systems.

Program Director Crystal Folger-Hawks said, “Apprenticeships combine on-the-job and classroom training and help our students to get a foot in the door to the labor market while also increasing access to higher education. This program is also helping meet our local employers’ needs for a workforce with applied, technical, and problem-solving skills. We are so proud that we can be an avenue to offer this opportunity to students and businesses in Surry and Yadkin counties.”

These students are apprentices as a part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship program and the state’s ApprenticeshipNC program through the N.C. Community College System Office. This opportunity combines a paid work-based learning experience with classroom academics leading to a national certification.

A new Teacher Assistant to Teacher Apprenticeship program has recently been launched and has placed 11 students in the apprenticeship program in Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools. These students have enrolled in Surry Community College’s Teacher Preparation associate degree program and are Fall 2022 Teacher Preparation Apprentices.

Taylor O’Brien, a recent graduate of Mount Airy High School, was hired as a Teacher Assistant for Mount Airy City Schools.

Abbi Inman, a recent graduate of East Surry High School, was hired as a part-time Substitute Teacher for Surry County Schools.

Brady Gunter and Macey Thomas, recent graduates of North Surry High School, were hired as part-time Substitute Teachers for Surry County Schools.

Anna Whitaker and Jacob Collins, recent graduates of North Surry High School, were hired as part-time Tutors for Surry County Schools.

Elizabeth Duran Martinez, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as Tutor for Surry County Schools

Irene Zurita, a recent graduate of Surry Early College High School, was hired as a part-time Tutor for Surry County Schools.

Meredith Mauldin, a recent graduate of North Surry High School, was hired as a Tutor and After School Care Apprentice for Surry County Schools.

Macy Key, a recent graduate of Surry Central High School, was hired as a part-time Tutor and After School Care Apprentice for Surry County Schools. She took Early Childhood Education classes at Surry Community College through the tuition-free Career & College Promise program.

Demi Moore, a recent graduate of Forbush High School, was hired as a part-time Tutor/School Assistant for Yadkin County Schools.

“The teaching apprenticeship program promises to be a game changer for the Surry-Yadkin Works school districts. Districts across North Carolina and the United States are facing critical teacher shortages. We are seeing fewer college students enroll in teacher education programs, which means there will be fewer teacher candidates for future positions. By having teacher interns move into apprenticeships, this provides us with the opportunity to ‘grow our own’ teachers,” said Superintendent of Yadkin County Schools Dr. Todd Martin.

Surry-Yadkin Works is the first community-based internship program of its kind in North Carolina covering a two-county region. This innovative business and education initiative is the collaborative effort of four public school systems in Surry and Yadkin counties including Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools, and Yadkin County Schools, as well as Surry Community College, to create a unique approach to a regional internship program.

The funding is also a joint effort with commitments from the Surry County Commissioners and the Yadkin County Commissioners. An anonymous contributor donated $100,000 prompted by a presentation about the program at an educational summit. Surry-Yadkin Works officially began on January 1, 2021.

For more information about the program, contact Crystal Folger-Hawks, Surry-Yadkin Works Program Director, at (336) 401-7820 or folger-hawksc@surry.edu or visit www.surryyadkinworks.org. Follow Surry-Yadkin Works on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.