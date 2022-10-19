Newcomer faces off against Foxx for 5th District

Parrish

Long-time Republican Fifth District Rep. Virginia Foxx is squaring off against Democratic challenger Kyle Parrish.

Foxx will be seeking her tenth term in office. She served as Secretary of the House Republican Conference from 2013 to 2017, and has served as the ranking member of the House Committee on Education and Labor.

An ardent supporter of former President Trump, she voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election and has been consistent in continuing to support the view that the election was stolen from President Trump through some means.

Parrish has put her Trump support front and center, although on her website, she lists her long-time commitments as protecting the unborn, protecting religious freedom, addressing illegal immigration, and protecting Second Amendment rights as centerpieces of her campaign and her work in Congress.

Parrish, on his website, takes issue with Foxx’s work and support of President Trump.

“First off, I am running because no candidate should go unopposed, much less a 9-term fixture who does nothing to help the bulk of her constituents. I am here to hold her accountable for her complete lack of action, and her actions that are, frankly, offensive. No more free passes.

“Second, the citizens of the 5th deserve a representative who is fighting for all of them, from the smokies to Winston, not just those who don’t need it anyway.

“And last, but certainly not least, we face existential threats to our democracy, both across the country and within our state. There was no fraud in 2020. We do not need new voting laws. Gerrymandering is voter suppression. There is no ‘tyranny’ that requires civil war.

“The legislation arising from the ‘Big Lie’ is nothing more than an effort to subvert the future will/vote of the American people. To counter these threats, we need new ways of working together – across parties – until the problem is resolved.”