Halloween is here

Jonesville’s Trails and Treats event is a hit with kids of all ages. Trick or Treaters enjoy visiting various booths on the Jonesville Greenway for the town’s second annual Trails and Treats event.

Halloween kicked off early over the weekend with the town of Jonesville’s second annual Trails and Treats event on the Jonesville Greenway. Local agencies and businesses were on hand to distribute treats to kids of all ages.

“Our 2nd annual Trails & Treats was a huge success with over 500 kids who brought their parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles to walk the Jonesville Greenway,” said Town Clerk Wendy Thompson. “It was a great opportunity for the new playground equipment at the trailhead to be introduced to the public. New this year was a tractor driven hayride sponsored by the Wood family along the short walking trail at the trailhead.”

“The Town would like to thank the 25 business and organizations who supported the event. It was a perfect evening to spend family time on the beautiful greenway. I enjoyed watching everyone playing and laughing while spending time together. Jonesville has so much to offer here in our little town,” added. Mayor Pro-Tempore Anita Darnell.

The town of Boonville will hold its annual Boo Bash from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 with green balloons indicating participating businesses.

Downtown Yadkinville will have its annual Halloween celebration on Oct. 31 as well from 3 to 5 p.m. with trick or treating at participating businesses, food trucks and a costume contest.