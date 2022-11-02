Ten firearms stolen from gun shop

Ten handguns were stolen from Foothills Firearms in the early morning hours of Halloween, according to the Yadkinville Police Department.

A statement issued by the department says a small passenger car “intentionally crashed into the front door of the business” at 12:50 a.m. Two people then exited the car, entered the building through the damaged door, and quickly gathered up the handguns before fleeing the seen.

The police department said the breaking-and-entering took less than one minute.

The police did not release the value of the purloined pistols, nor any details on what type of guns they were.

“Investigators are following up on all possible leads,” the statement said. “If anyone has any information about this crime, please call the Yadkinville Police Department at 336-679-2863.”