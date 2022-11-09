Bollywood makes a stop in Yadkinville

Sierra Winters is rowed across a lake by her father Sam to meet her groom in a wedding ceremony held Oct. 29 in Yadkinville.

Last month a Yadkinville woman married her ‘leading man’ — a Bollywood actor — at her family home after a two-year delay due to the pandemic. Sierra Winters, a Forbush High School graduate and valedictorian and Robertson scholar Duke graduate, class of 2021, met her husband Anshuman Jha in Dharamshala, India.

Jha, from Mumbai, India, is an actor and producer. He latest movie ‘Hyena’ (India’s first film about a vigilante for animals) is to be released in December. Jha’s other recent leading roles include ‘I Am Alone, So Are You…’ (2021) and ‘Midnight Delhi’ (2018).

The wedding was held in Winter’s family’s backyard on Oct. 29. She was transported to her groom by being paddled across a lake. Her father Sam Winters and mother Julie then escorted her down the aisle.

In a report on the nuptials in Hindustan Times, Jha said, “Sierra always dreamt of a fall wedding, Sam (her Dad) always dreamt of rowing her across the lake, my mum’s dream was to see me married. I always wanted to find a partner who inspires me. A lot of dreams came true that day, and I’m sure Ma was watching.”

The couple has plans for a ceremony in India next spring. After a honeymoon in Alaska, Jha will begin promotions for his latest release and Winters will fly to Israel where she will be participating in the Iron Man championship.

Winters also recently qualified for the Boston Marathon. Winters has future plans for a restaurant with a focus on sustainable food and healthy eating.

“I hope to use my career to promote mindful eating by highlighting the cultural influences of food, making foodways more ethical and environmentally sustainable, and spreading body positivity,” she said. “This will likely take the form of a vegan chef or restaurant owner, combined with the offering of yoga.”

