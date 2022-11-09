Friends of Big Elkin Creek hold info session

David Sawyer speaks at a event hosted by The Friends of Big Elkin Creek and Watershed Now.

ELKIN — The Friends of Big Elkin Creek organization and Watershed Now hosted an informational convention Saturday at the Yadkin Valley Trails and Heritage Center.

Among the topics discussed during the event were the perils of storm water runoff, storm water control management practices and more. Speakers included Richard Everhart, Grayson Patton, David Sawyers, Woody Faulk and others.

Everhart, with Piedmont Land Conservancy, spoke about public access, national Heritage areas, and water quality.

Sawyers, a retired wildlife biologist, speaking on behalf of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, discussed a species of turtle called the Bog Turtle that is being considered to enter the endangered list of wildlife in North Carolina.

Patton spoke about sediment being the number one pollutant of the rivers. He advised farmers about growing cover crops, fencing cattle off streams and growing crops that require no tilling to ease sediment and erosion.

To learn more about the work of The Friends of Big Elkin Creek visit friendsofbigelkincreek.com.