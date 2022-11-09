Made in the shade

Shibumi Shades line the beach providing shade for families enjoying the Crystal Coast. Photo courtesy of Emerald Isle Realty A Shibumi Shade flaps in the breeze above a beach-goer. Photo courtesy of Emerald Isle Realty

Anyone who has visited a North Carolina beach in recent years has probably noticed a distinctive new trend fluttering in the beachy breezes — the Shibumi Shade. This bright blue and teal shade is a homegrown invention from right here in the Old North State and it’s taking the beaches by storm.

It’s said that ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ and such was the case for creators Dane and Scott Barnes and Alex Slater. This brother duo and their best pal were often the ones tasked with lugging the gear down to the beach on their summer vacations in Emerald Isle on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. Weary of struggling with umbrellas and hard-to-maneuver canopies, the trio set out to find a new way to keep their cool in the shade.

“We had grown up going to Emerald Isle to the beach our whole lives for family vacation and it’s been our favorite week of the year. Back around that time we came up with the idea for a wind-powered sunshade,” Dane Barnes explained. “We were tinkering around with different ideas and settled on the current design, we taught ourselves how to sew and it has just grown beyond our wildest dreams.”

Light-weight and easy to carry and set up, the Shibumi Shade is a thin tent-like fabric threaded across tent poles which stick easily into the sand. As the wind blows, the canopy lifts into the air and floats above beach-goers as they rest in its shade.

Barnes said data collected from buyers on their website indicate that Shibumi Shades are now used in around 750 different beaches.

“It’s surreal and it’s really gratifying,” Barnes said of being able to look up and down the beaches of Emerald Isle and surrounding areas and see the distinctive blue and teal shades all along the beach.

The shades have become increasingly popular, especially on the Crystal Coast, in recent years and are even being supported by other local businesses. Julia Wax of Emerald Isle Realty said her company has purchased more than 300 of the shades which they have given as Christmas gifts to their staff and homeowners of their properties. Emerald Isle Realty also has a special connection to the story of the Shibumi Shade as the Barnes family always vacationed at one of its properties.

“The fun story is, we have a cottage called Breezy and that was where Dane and his family stayed for years,” Wax said. She recalled talking to Barnes one day on the beach and him asking if the picnic table was still on the porch at Breezy as he had many happy memories spent sitting there with friends and family.

Wax said she thinks the Shibumi is special to Emerald Isle and the Crystal Coast due to its East-West orientation.

“The way our island tucks into the coast of North Carolina we get a fairly consistent steady South West breeze, that makes it perfect for the Shibumi to blow the direction you want it to blow,” she explained.

“It’s just been a beautiful thing to watch,” Wax added about seeing this Cyrstal Coast invention thrive.

In 2020 Emerald Isle Realty used an image of the Shibumi Shade on the front of its vacation catalogue.

“We loved it so much that in 2020 we made it our ‘cover girl,’” said Wax.

Yadkin Valley travelers love the Shibumi too. Molly Dillard purchased one for her family vacation last summer after doing research on several different types of beach sunshades. She described the experience of sitting under the flapping sail of the Shibumi as “majestic.”

In recent months Shibumi has released an updated version of the shade which now features a quieter canopy made with stronger fabric and also made using ocean-bound recycled bottles.

“Looking ahead we want to continue to improve the product and come out with other products that make people’s beach experience better and better,” Barnes said.