Six charged in vehicle theft case

HAMPTONVILLE — The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a breaking and entering and larceny at a business on Asbury Church Rd. on Oct. 17 that lead to the arrest of six people. Several items including a vehicle, vehicle parts and various tools were reported stolen from the business.

During the investigation deputies learned that the vehicle stolen from the business was involved in a traffic stop in Iredell County but the driver was released following a citation due to the vehicle not being reported stolen at the time of the traffic stop.

During the course of the investigation deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence on Lundy Rd. in Statesville with the assistance of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. The search was executed after authorities received information that stolen property was being stored at the residence. During the search of the residence the stolen vehicle, numerous vehicle parts, and tools were recovered.

After conducting interviews and search warrants six individuals were arrested and charged with the following offenses:

— Brandon Hugh Bell, 26, of Hamptonville was charged one felony count of breaking and/or entering, one felony count of larceny after breaking and/or entering.

— Jonathan Gray White, 25, of Mocksville, was charged with one felony count of larceny of motor vehicle parts, one felony count of breaking and/or entering, one felony count of larceny after breaking and/or entering.

— Bobby Wayne Potts Jr., 34, of Hamptonville, was charged with one felony count of larceny of motor vehicle.

— Christopher Ray Bullin, 35, of Yadkinville, was charged with one felony count of larceny of motor vehicle.

— Jonathan Ray Lowman, 36, of Statesville, was charged with one felony count of larceny of motor vehicle.

— Earlie Thomas Wagoner, 50, of Yadkinville, was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen goods.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.