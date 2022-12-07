Oliver honored with Long Leaf Pine award

Retired Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson presents Sheriff Ricky Oliver with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award. Yadkin County Chief Deputy Renee Mullis presents a plaque of appreciation to Sheriff Ricky Oliver from the Sheriff’s office staff.

Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver retired on Dec. 5 following a 45-year career in law enforcement.

Prior to leaving his role as sheriff, Oliver was presented with one of the state’s highest honors, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award is for persons who have made significant contributions to the State and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments. Oliver was presented the award by retired Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson.

Sheriff Oliver was also recognized by Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones and presented with a plaque recognizing his dedication to law enforcement.

Chief Deputy Renee Mullins, with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, presented Oliver with a plaque of appreciation from the employees of the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Oliver began his career in law enforcement in 1977 with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office where he worked for Sheriff Ronnie Ball then later Sheriff Jack Henderson. During his first tenure in the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, Oliver spent time working in communications, detention, patrol, criminal investigations (specializing in drug enforcement) and administration as Chief Deputy.

Oliver then worked for the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office with Sheriff Ron Barker and Sheriff Bill Schatzman where he was in charge of the Community Policing Program for the town of Lewisville.

Oliver took time to reflect on his career in law enforcement which he said had been “challenging at times, and very rewarding most of the time.”

“It started April 1, 1977 working as a dispatcher and helping out in the jail for the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “I was sworn-in as a deputy sheriff in 1979 and worked as patrol deputy before starting my time as a narcotics investigator which lasted about 13 years. During that time I worked with two different drug task forces in this area of the state and witnessed on too many occasions how drugs can destroy a person and their family.”

“I got a lot of personal satisfaction out of taking drug dealers of the street,” Oliver said. “In 1994 I was promoted to Chief deputy and learned a lot about the challenges of management in a law enforcement agency. In 1999 I went to work for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office supervising the community policing division for the town of Lewisville. It gave me the opportunity to work for a large agency and meet a lot of people in the law enforcement profession. I retired the first time in April of 2009 but stayed on as a reserve deputy until January of 2011 when my career took a different direction. I was out on the farm feeding my cattle when I got an unexpected phone call from the Yadkin County manager asking me to come meet with the board of commissioners. At the end of the meeting I was given about four days to decide if I wanted to be appointed to the Office of Sheriff. It was not a easy decision but after much prayer and many conversations with my wife I said yes.”

“Now in December 2022 I am retiring for the second time after 45 years in law enforcement,” Oliver continued. “First I want to thank God for his protection and guidance during those years. I want to thank my wife and family for their understanding and support during my career. Over the years, I worked under four different Sheriffs and had the pleasure of working alongside hundreds of dedicated men and women in law enforcement. During the past 12 years , I have had the honor and privilege of serving the citizens of Yadkin County as your Sheriff. I will always be grateful for that opportunity and cherish the friendships that have been made over the years. I want to thank everyone for your support during my career and ask for your continued prayers and support for law enforcement in this country.”

Incoming Sheriff Nick Smitherman, who was elected in the Republican primary in May, officially took office on Dec. 5 in a swearing-in ceremony held at the Yadkin County Courthouse.