Home destroyed in Christmas day fire

A fire on Christmas day has left one local man without a home. The blaze was first reported around 2 p.m. on Dec. 25 at a residence on Shaw St. in Jonesville. Authorities said the fire was full involved by the time firefighters arrived on the scene and the home was a total loss.

Firefighters from Arlington and several other area fire departments were on the scene for much of Christmas Day.

Jonesville Police Chief Dane Mastin said the cause of the fire is undetermined but could have begun from a woodstove in the basement. Foul play is not suspected.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the homeowner and the Jonesville Police Department is collecting donations. A family member has also set up a Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/085a70df