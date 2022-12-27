Jonesville centenarian celebrated

John Ellis celebrates his 100th birthday. Jonesville Mayor Anita Darnell and Town Manager Michael Pardue present a special proclamation to Jonesville resident John Ellis on his 100th birthday. A 100th birthday party is held for Jonesville resident John Ellis.

John Ellis, of Jonesville, got more than just a cake and card for his recent birthday on Dec. 13. Ellis, who turned 100, was celebrated with special recognition from the town of Jonesville, a state senator, family and friends, and even his favorite baseball team. It’s not everyday someone celebrates a century, and Ellis was certainly celebrated in style for the occasion.

Ellis, born in Wilkes County, grew up in a home with no running water or indoor bathroom and has witnessed many changes in the world over the last century.

In his youth Ellis worked alongside his brother and father on a farm growing fruits and vegetables which they would sell at a weekend market in town. He said he always dreaded the bumpy buggy ride into town.

A fond memory from his childhood, he said, was sitting for hours with his brother in an old apple tree near the dirt road in front of their house in hopes of seeing a rare Model-T car.

As a teen, Ellis was a star basketball player at Wilkesboro High School.

During WWII, Ellis traveled to Baltimore, Maryland to work at the Glenn L. Martin aircraft company assembling B-26 Bombers for the war effort. His wife Polly (Pauline Morrison Ellis, also from Jonesville) was part of the “Rosie the Riveter” group of women working for the war effort.

Following the war, he returned to Jonesville where he owned and operated the Esso service station for several years, located on Main Street next to the old Village Bar-B-Que.

Ellis retired in 1986 as a wholesale plumbing representative from Parnell Martin Plumbing Supply. He spent his early retirement tending his large garden, from which he always shared fresh produce, and playing golf with friends.

Over the past 100 years Ellis has witnessed countless changes such as automobiles, airplanes, wars, television, microwave, computers, commercial travel, and more. He has lived through some of the nation’s most historic events — The Great Depression, the Hindenburg disaster, the Holocaust, Pearl Harbor, four wars/conflicts, the first man in space, the assassination of President Kennedy, and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In celebration of his 100th birthday, Jonesville Mayor Anita Darnell came to his home and personally presented him with a proclamation from the town of Jonesville honoring him “…for his life well lived and its impact on the community.”

He also received a congratulatory letter from U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and a U.S. flag that was flown over the Capitol in his honor. An avid Atlanta Braves fan, Ellis was also a birthday card, cap and other memorabilia from the team.

Arlington First Baptist Church Senior group hosted a birthday luncheon for Ellis and his family and friends held a celebration for him at Cedarbrook Country Club.

Ellis describes himself as easy going and accepting of everyone and says his motto is “go with the flow.” He attributes his longevity to a few simple things: eating right. working hard, staying active (he was playing golf at 97 and still walks daily), surrounding yourself with family and friends, helping others out whenever you can and respect and acceptance for everyone.

