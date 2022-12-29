Christmas day crash leads to drug charge

A smashed vehicle is towed away from the scene of a crash that left multiple unoccupied vehicles wrecked at homes along Hwy 21 on Christmas morning.

A Ronda man was arrested in the early morning hours on Christmas day after crashing into several parked cars at homes along Hwy 21 in Jonesville. According to Trooper Moxley of the N.C. Highway Patrol, the driver traveled left of center and then off the roadway into a yard where he struck a parked car which then struck another vehicle before the driver continued on hitting another parked vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle, Jonathan David Pyrtle, age 30, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while impaired by troopers of North Carolina State Highway Patrol and with felony possession of methamphetamine by deputies with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

A $10,000 secured bond was set along with a first appearance court date of Dec. 28. Additional charges are pending at this time.