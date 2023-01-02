Search warrant nets drugs, cash, and 21 charges

A 49-year old Yadkinville man was arrested on Dec. 29, 2022 on multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at 1323 Keaton Drive in Yadkinville, following a narcotics investigation that began earlier in the month.

Items seized during the search included 19.8 grams of methamphetamine, 4.3 grams of fentanyl, 55 dosage units of alprazolam, 10 dosage units of buprenorphine, 0.5 grams of cocaine, assorted drug paraphernalia, catalytic converter, and $9,090.

Joseph Lee Crawford was arrested at the scene and charged with one felony count of Trafficking, Opium or Heroin, eight felony counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, one felony count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, one felony count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, five felony counts of Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, three felony counts of Maintaining a Dwelling for the sale of Controlled Substances, one felony count of Possessing Catalytic Converter, and one misdemeanor count of Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.

Crawford received a $500,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4., 2023 At the time of his arrest Crawford was out on bond for two separate sell and deliver charges stemming from incidents in March of 2022.