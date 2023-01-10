No students injured in morning bus accident

A Yadkin County Schools bus was involved in an accident Tuesday morning at approximately 7:57 a.m., according to Superintendent Todd Martin. Martin said Bus 203 was transporting students who attend Yadkin Early College. The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 601 and Country Club Road in Yadkinville.

According to the Yadkinville Police Department, the school bus and a box truck collided causing the bus to lose control. The bus then struck a parked and unoccupied food truck which was pushed into an unoccupied building. The bus came to rest against an occupied apartment building, police said.

No injuries were reported for either driver, apartment residents or students.

“Students were assessed at the scene by EMS personnel and no students sustained injuries. All students were then transported to school. Parents were notified of the accident by district personnel,” Martin added.

Police said the accident is under investigation.