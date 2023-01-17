East Bend grocery store co-op meeting planned for Thursday

EAST BEND — A meeting is planned for Thursday at 6 p.m. in the meeting room at the East Bend Public Library to continue discussion of a possible grocery store co-op.

Mayor James Dunn, who took office last month, campaigned on bringing new businesses to the town, a grocery store in particular.

Ahead of the 2022 municipal election Dunn said, “Many of the people in East Bend have expressed their needs and desires. With all of our prayers together, it has become my vision for East Bend to bring a grocery store co-op, an independent pharmacy, a credit union, and another restaurant to East Bend. An ambitious timeline for completion would be within the next two years.”