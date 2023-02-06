Weapons, sex offense charges filed against Wilkes County man

An anonymous tip lead to the arrest of a Wilkes County man who is now facing multiple weapons and sex offense charges. On Jan. 23, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received the tip regarding a subject in violation of the North Carolina Sexual Offender Registry. The tip indicated that a Jonathan Pyrtle is a registered sex offender in Wilkes County and was residing at a motel in Yadkin County.

Detectives opened an investigation using the information provided and were able to obtain evidence supporting a criminal violation of the NC Sex Offender Registry.

Subsequently, a warrant for arrest was issued for Pyrtle, age 30, of Ronda, for one count of Failure to Register.

On Jan. 27, a search warrant was obtained and executed on Pyrtle’s motel room. During the execution of the search warrant items were seized including multiple firearms; items related to the aforementioned NC Sex Offender Registry violation; and other items leading to additional violations of NC criminal statutes. Pyrtle was arrested and served at a later time on this date with the warrant for Failure to Register. He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond.

As a result of the evidence obtained during the search warrant, additional warrants for arrest were sought for one count of Possession of a Firearm by Felon and one count of Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction.

On Feb. 1, Pyrtle, who had bonded out after the Jan 27 arrest, was arrested again and served with the warrants resulting from the motel search. He was placed under an additional $5000 secured bond with a next scheduled court date of March 8.