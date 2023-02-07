Three charged in East Bend with possession of meth

Brandon Wright (top photo) and Matthew Bare (bottom photo) Crutchley

Three East Bend residents are facing drug charges following an anonymous tip that initially related to failure to register as a sexual offender. On Dec. 5, 2022, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding a subject required to register with the NC Sexual Offender Registry who was using an unregistered Facebook account. The anonymous caller alleged that Alton Crutchley had a Facebook profile that he has not registered with the Sheriff’s Office. The caller also detailed how the profile lists Alton Crutchley’s name and has several pictures of him.

Detectives initiated an investigation using the information provided and evidence was obtained supporting a criminal violation of the NC Sex Offender Registry. Subsequently, a warrant for arrest was issued for Crutchley for one count of Failure to Register.

On Jan. 31, a search warrant was obtained and executed on Crutchley’s residence. During the search of the residence for additional evidence of the aforementioned crime, illegal narcotics were observed. An additional search warrant was then obtained and executed. As a result of the two search warrants, additional violations of NC criminal statues were found that resulted in the arrest of Crutchley as well as two others.

Crutchley, age 66, was served with the outstanding warrant for Failure to Register and was additionally charged with one count of Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling Place for Controlled Substances, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was placed under a cumulative $15,000 secured bond and his next scheduled court date is March 1.

Brandon Edward Wright, age 33, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Wright was placed under a $7,500 secured bond and his next scheduled court date is March 8.

Matthew Lee Bare, age 38, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bare was placed under a $5000 secured bond and his next scheduled court date is March 8.