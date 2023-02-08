Sold out weekend for Yadkin Winter Reds

Sanders Ridge will showcase one of its red wines during the annual Yadkin Winter Reds event. Warm up the winter with red wines from Yadkin County during the annual Yadkin Winter Reds event.

The 2023 Yadkin Winter Reds event sold out weeks in advance. This ever-popular event first began more than 14 years ago as a way to bring visitors to the Yadkin Valley wine region in the colder winter months.

During the Yadkin Winter Reds event, wineries in Yadkin County create a special weekend celebration perfect for a mini-vacation with wine and food pairings. The 2023 event, which does have a waitlist for guests still interested in tickets, is planned for Feb. 25-26.

This year, several Yadkin County wineries will feature a special food pairing to showcase alongside one of its red wines.

Jamie Johnston of the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce which organizes the annual event, said it is popular with visitors and locals alike and there are some guests who make plans to attend the event year after year.

This year’s Yadkin Winter Reds will feature Brandon Hills Vineyard serving Bruno’s beef stew paired with Bruno’s Blend, Cellar 4201 serving BBQ meatballs with cheese grits paired with Cabernet Sauvignon, Hanover Park Vineyards serving hearty Tuscan soup paired with Michael’s Blend, Midnight Magdalena Vineyards serving Magdalena’s sloppy joes paired with Merlot, Sanders Ridge Vineyards serving Autumn salad with Cabernet Franc Vinaigrette paired with Cabernet Franc, Shadow Springs Vineyards serving chocolate trifle paired with Dark Shadow, and Windsor Run Cellars serving bruschetta with bacon jam paired with Guilty.

This celebration of some of the best local red wines has become so popular that the Chamber now also hosts a similiar event in the summer months feature local white wines. The Yadkin Summer Whites tasting event is typically held in August of each year.

For more information about the Yadkin Winter Reds, Yadkin Summer Whites or to join the mailing list for updated information on these events, contact the Yadkin County visitors office at 1-877-492-3546.