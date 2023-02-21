Sheriff’s Office in search of suspect in larceny case

Kelly Milton

On Feb, 15, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a breaking and entering at a business in East Bend. Following an investigation, authorities alleged that the offender had driven to the business in a stolen vehicle; broke into the business; and stole items along with another vehicle. It was also alleged that the suspect had unsuccessfully attempted to break into a neighboring business and caused minor damage. With the aid of the Mount Airy Police Department, Jessie Lee Poindexter, age 39 of Mount Airy, was identified as being the suspect.

Security video footage, allegedly of Poindexter, shows a person in a hoodie taking a dramatic tumble into an oil pit in the floor of the business.

​On Feb. 17, an arrest warrant was issued for Poindexter on charges of Felony Breaking and/or Entering, Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony possession of Stolen Goods, and Misdemeanor Injury to Real Property.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Poindexter is asked to please contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at 336-849-7811.

In unrelated cases, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office is also seeking information on Ryan Alexander Milton and Kenneth Wayne Kelly Jr. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Milton or Kelly is asked to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at 336-849-7811.