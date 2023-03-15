Allen to take the stand Thursday in trial

Court proceedings continued Wednesday in Ashe County in the trial of Jace Allen. Allen is accused in the shooting death of 17-year old fellow Forbush High School student Norah Smitherman. Allen was also 17 at the time of the shooting and is being tried as an adult. Allen entered a plea of not guilty Monday on the charge of second degree murder.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 4, 2021 at a residence on Gospel Way Church Road in Yadkinville. Smitherman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. In a press release following the shooting, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office said it was first looking into the case as an accident but during their probe it became a homicide investigation.

Wednesday afternoon witnesses for the State testified including Deborah Chancey, a forensic firearms specialist with the State Crime Lab, and Dr. William Thomas Harrison, a forensic neuropathologist with Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, who performed the autopsy of Smitherman.

Chancey explained the various procedures used to analyze and test the weapon in question, a .22 caliber revolver, including a simulated “drop test” to see if the gun would be likely to fire accidentally. Chancey did say that analysis attempting to match the bullet retrieved to the gun was “inconclusive” due to the damage of the bullet. She said it was not uncommon for such a test to be inconclusive as lead is a very malleable substance. She said the bullet was “heavily damaged.”

Prosecuting attorney Matthew Leach asked Chancey if the bullet was damaged due to it being shot into someone but she declined to answer, saying only that it was damaged when she received it.

Harrison described at length the general procedures of an autopsy and gave specifics on his findings in Smitherman’s autopsy. Harrison said she seemed by all external and internal examination to be a normal healthy 17-year old. The critical finding and only injury discovered in the examination was a bullet entrance wound on the right side of the forehead. He noted contusions around the eyes consistent with damage to the skull from a bullet wound. Harrison noted that some markings around the gunshot wound could have been consistent with either stippling (markings left by soot from gunpowder) or hair follicle hemorrhaging as a result of the gunshot. Based on these findings he concluded the gun was fired at “intermediate” range.

Harrison also described the wound track, stating it was consistent with a straight front to back trajectory with less than a half an inch of upward track. Dr. Harrison was shown a diagram of the room in which the shooting was alleged to have taken place and asked hypothetically if a weapon falling from a fireplace while the victim was seated across the room on a sofa would match the findings of the wound track. He said it would not be consistent with that hypothetical scenario.

Jurors were shown several photos taken during the autopsy including a close up of the wound as Harrison walked them through details of the wound. His testimony concluded with the fact that no ethanol (alcohol) was detected in Smitherman’s system and that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.

The State rested its case just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at which time Defense Attorney James Vanhoy motioned that the case against his client be dismissed. He argued that the State did not produce enough evidence to meet the definition of second degree murder as it did not prove “intent with malice.” He referenced earlier testimony from an eye witness claiming that Allen believed the gun was not loaded therefore there was never an intent to kill.

Leach argued that the second degree murder charge does not need to prove an intent to kill. Judge Richard Gottlieb denied the motion from the defense.

The judge was prepared to continue to hear the defense’s case at that time but was informed that Allen was feeling unwell. After questioning Allen if he felt he could continue, to which he said no, the Judge called for a recess until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The defense is planning to call Jace Allen to testify on Thursday. Judge Gottlieb confirmed with Allen his intention to testify on his own behalf.