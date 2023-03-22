Yadkin Business expo planned for March 30

The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce will hold its third annual Showcase Yadkin business expo on March 30 at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building, located at 2051 Agricultural Way in Yadkinville. The showcase will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Jamie Johnston with the Chamber said the goal is to bring awareness to the public of local businesses and chamber members.

This year’s showcase will feature 28 vendors representing a variety of industries from retail to food, healthcare, finance, real estate and more.

Students at the Yadkin Early College will get a special sneak peek at the expo earlier in the day. Johnston said this will be a great opportunity for students to learn about potential career paths and job opportunities available in the area.

Hugh Chatham Health is the title sponsor for this year’s expo with additional sponsor support from Shallowford Foundation, Workforce Unlimited, Yadkin Vision Care, First National Bank, Yadkin Cooperative Extension, Surry Community College, Unifi, Yadkin Nursing Care, Skyline National Bank, Allegacy Federal Credit, and the Live Like Norah Foundation.

Vendors will include Workforce Unlimited, Shallow Ford Foundation, Hugh Chatham Health, Cooperative Extension Office, Surry Community College, Smart Start of Yadkin County, BBDDA, Parkwood Place, First National Bank, Unifi, Veterans Thrift Store, Chick-fil-A, Yadkin Nursing Care, Yadkin Valley Magazine, Skyline National Bank, Yadkin Family YMCA, The Farm at Buzzard Rock, Farm School on Wheels, Marlana Riley / Keller Williams Realty, Pella Carolina, Mountain Valley Hospice, Yadkin Medical Associates, Cynthia Cheek – Farm Bureau, Love Out Loud, Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Children’s Center, Live Like Norah Foundation, and Chatham Nursing & Rehab.

Vendors will have door prizes, promotional materials and giveaways. Expo attendees can also enter for door prize drawings from the Chamber by completing a check list to visit each vendor at the event.

For more information about the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, visit yadkinchamber.org or call 336-679-2200.