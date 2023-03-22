Jace Allen sentenced to 20-33 months in shooting death of Norah Smitherman

Jace Allen was sentenced to 20 to 33 months in prison after a jury in Ashe County found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of 17-year old Norah Smitherman.
Norah Smitherman
A mother speaks
I have been waiting patiently for 16 months and 13 days to address you. It has been 16 months and 13 days since I held my precious Norah, smelled her hair, witnessed her beautiful smile and contagious laugh and held her delicate and dainty hands. For 16 months and 13 days, Leslie Allen, Jace Braxton Allen’s mother has not been without her son. She will still have her holidays and the many milestones to celebrate with her boy, while I am left with a tombstone that shakes me to my core each and every visit and memories to last the rest of my life. 17 years aren’t long enough, but that is all that we shared. 17 summers, 17 birthdays and many other 17 occurrences that I always thought there would be more of.
Thank you for this opportunity to speak to you on behalf of my family and my late daughter, Norah Rayne Smitherman. My name is Jennifer Ziglar Smitherman. I am the proud daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jerry T. Ziglar and the loving and devoted wife to Rodney Smitherman. Together we have 3 daughters, our oldest, Miah Rose who is graduating from Lenoir Rhyne University this May in nursing and Annah Reese, Norah’s twin, who is a freshman at NCSU studying education.
I feel I must address this court and you specifically regarding the turmoil my family has faced since the actions transpiring on November 4, 2021 when Jace Braxton Allen turned our lives upside down. Our day began normally; however by midnight, tragedy had struck my family and we have tried to put our
pieces back together. That night Jace Braxton Allen executed my daughter, by placing a loaded gun to her forehead and pulling the trigger and firing one fatal shot. She died instantly. Thankfully, I am told she did not suffer. Norah was our baby girl, the twin to Annah. In essence, she was stolen from us like a thief in the night. We were not given the opportunity to say goodbye and we did not see her body for 5 days after her death. We live in a small town, East Bend, NC and it seemed as everyone knew the tragic news before it was delivered to us. Most of this you have heard from previous testimony, but what I want to share with you is how it changed the dynamics of our family and how her absence has affected me as her mother and some things you may not possibly be aware of.
My girls walk in truth, the Bible states in 3 John 1:4 that there is no greater joy in hearing the truth speak from your offspring. For the first time, I began to question the truth as it was forthcoming to me on November 7th as I learned from the funeral home where the entry wound was located. I knew then Jace Braxton Allen’s statements were fabricated. He and his mother lied to me, my husband and two local ministers while they played on my emotions as a grieving mother. Their lies continued for well over a year. The callousness of these events still haunt me. What kind of mother would intentionally hurt another mother? The worst had happened, Norah was gone, the least they could do was tell the truth instead of lying month after month, Holiday after holiday. Yesterday, Jace Braxton Allen, finally admitted to shooting my daughter. The lie had been revealed in court publicly and on record after 16 months
and 12 days. I felt relief that we were finally moving forward to learning the whole truth and nothing but the truth as he had been sworn in to do so. However, it is my opinion, we still only heard the “partial truth” as his attorney referenced in his closing arguments. A partial truth is the same as a lie. PERIOD.
We buried Norah on Thursday, November 11th. If it truly was an accident, as they had claimed, what evidence appeared to cause the state to charge him with 2nd degree murder? So many questions yet no one had answers.
On November 22, 2021 just 18 days after Norah passed, Annah was questioned by the SBI. Her testimony was so disturbing, that at the end of it, I fainted when reaching for my husband’s hand. Annah was interviewed by the SBI as well as the Yadkin County Sheriff’s department. Rodney and I learned that on two separate occasions, Jace Braxton Allen pointed a knife to her neck in a threatening manner and directed a shotgun towards her body at a different time. When she asked him to stop, Jace laughed at her. I thought Oh My God, I could have been burying two of my children. Annah was extremely frightened. We don’t keep secrets in our family, but this one, shook her to the core of her being and was therefore, she afraid to tell us. Annah’s statement is on record and can be provided from the state’s evidence. There are many other children who have similar stories; however, I will only speak to hers as it is first hand knowledge but should prove to the court that Jace Braxton Allen, is a danger to society and especially my children, as he has successfully ended the life of Norah Rayne Smitherman,
threatened Annah Reese Smitherman; and therefore, what is to stop him from attacking us again. This your Honor, is my greatest fear.
The training and instruction instilled in our girls, is to do the right thing, to be the good and to see the good. Norah was just that girl. She found the lonely child, the bullied kid, and she befriended them. Perhaps this training lead to her death as on the Monday before she was killed, she was troubled by snapchats sent to her from Jace, indicating that he was “Done with her”. He had been drinking at a concert and was in attendance with his mother on October 30, 2021 when those snapchats were sent. I now know what he meant. He indeed was done with her as she lived for only 4 more days. I found her crying at the breakfast table that Monday morning and she shared with me the remarks he had sent to her. The statements were very upsetting to me as her mother and Norah was hesitant to go to school. Unfortunately, the program behind Snapchat erases texts after 24 hours. I had no evidence of his threatening texts.
On November 4th, 2021, Annabelle and Annah, Annabelle being one of the twins’ best friends, were hanging out but Norah elected to go to help Jace. But before that fateful night, Norah told Annah, if I don’t go, Jace will have no one. I need to be his friend. I am his best friend. This brings me to a more common verse in Proverbs 22:6, Train up a child in the way he/she go and he/she will not depart from it. Norah knew Jace was struggling, but her mission was to help him. She loved him as a
friend and only as a friend. She ultimately wanted to help him. But is that not the job of the parent? His mother after all is a nurse, how could she miss his demeanor?
As a family, coming to understand we were now a family of 4 instead of 5 was gut wrenching. We all sought counseling. Collectively, we have spent close to $10,000 on medicines, co-pays, doctor visits, and therapy sessions. My father, Dr. Jerry Ziglar was one of the founding physicians of Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville where I had been a patient for over 25 years. On January 5th, 2022, just two months and one day after losing Norah, I visited the office for a regular check up on my medicines. Leslie Allen is a nurse at this office for Dr. Joanie Williams. She was offered a transfer, but rejected it. Prior to Norah’ death, I was not on any regular medication. Now I take anti depressants and anti anxiety medication and my hands still tremble as a result of PTSD. When doctor visits came up, the initial plan was to have me enter the back of the building and Leslie Allen would be moved to place where we would not come in contact with one another. On January 5th, she was asked to relocate, not only did she never move, that incident caused my blood pressure to rise to a dangerous level. I was insulted as I am the grieving mother and she could not even offer the common decency to step into an exam room so that I could be treated. Shortly after that, I exited the building and sought counsel from my father. Her actions caused my family and I to be medically displaced, when we needed our trusted physicians the most. It was later discovered that Leslie Allen, would not be leaving this practice and that we must leave. We
must leave the very office that my dad was one of the co-founders. We have since found another physician who is addressing our medical needs and serving the needs of our mental state. We have been attacked via social media by the family of the defendant, when we are indeed the victims. We are the family with the dead child at 17 years of age, NOT her.
No other family should face what we have been through over the last 16 months. Jace Braxton Allen is guilty. Leslie Allen is liable and participated voluntarily in his deception to protect her child. But in the end the truth will always prevail and this time, he admitted killing my daughter. All parties should learn to tell the truth from the beginning. The pain of losing Norah is one thing fore to be absent from the body, is to be surely present with the Lord. Having to listen to lie after lie is unnecessary and so very hurtful. The truth is important, lies destroy lives. It destroyed the lives of my family and extended families as well as that of the Allen’s. For the disregard of human life and his repeated reckless behaviors as mentioned in the above incident with Annah and all of the questionable behaviors alone, Jace Braxton Allen, should be incarcerated to the fullest extent the law allows to protect my family and the 6 other families he threatened the summer and early fall of 2021.
Victim impact statement from Jennifer Smitherman, mother of Norah Smitherman, which she read aloud to Judge Gottlieb in court proceedings on March 17 ahead of the sentencing for Jace Allen who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in her daughter’s death.
The trial for 18-year old Jace Allen concluded Friday with a jury in Ashe County returning a verdict of guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 17-year old Norah Smitherman. Allen and Smitherman were friends and classmates together at Forbush High School.
Smitherman was killed on Nov. 4, 2021 while at Allen’s home on Gospel Church Way Road in Yadkinville. The case was moved out of Yadkin County to ensure an unbiased jury.
Allen initially reported to police that the shooting occurred when a gun fell and discharged.
The trial began March 13 and including testimony on behalf of the state by Norah’s father Rodney Smitherman, Ayden Gardner, a friend who was present at the time of the shooting, law enforcement professionals, a firearm expert from the state crime lab and the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy.
Firearms expert, pathologist testify
On the afternoon of March 15 witnesses for the State testified including Deborah Chancey, a forensic firearms specialist with the State Crime Lab, and Dr. William Thomas Harrison, a forensic neuropathologist with Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health, who performed the autopsy of Smitherman.
Chancey explained the various procedures used to analyze and test the weapon in question, a .22 caliber revolver, including a simulated “drop test” to see if the gun would be likely to fire accidentally. Chancey did say that analysis attempting to match the bullet retrieved to the gun was “inconclusive” due to the damage of the bullet. She said it was not uncommon for such a test to be inconclusive as lead is a very malleable substance. She said the bullet was “heavily damaged.”
Prosecuting attorney Matthew Leach asked Chancey if the bullet was damaged due to it being shot into someone but she declined to answer, saying only that it was damaged when she received it.
Harrison described at length the general procedures of an autopsy and gave specifics on his findings in Smitherman’s autopsy. Harrison said she seemed by all external and internal examination to be a normal healthy 17-year old. The critical finding and only injury discovered in the examination was a bullet entrance wound on the right side of the forehead. He noted contusions around the eyes consistent with damage to the skull from a bullet wound. Harrison noted that some markings around the gunshot wound could have been consistent with either stippling (markings left by soot from gunpowder) or hair follicle hemorrhaging as a result of the gunshot. Based on these findings he concluded the gun was fired at “intermediate” range.
Harrison also described the wound track, stating it was consistent with a straight front to back trajectory with less than a half an inch of upward track. Dr. Harrison was shown a diagram of the room in which the shooting was alleged to have taken place and asked hypothetically if a weapon falling from a fireplace while the victim was seated across the room on a sofa would match the findings of the wound track. He said it would not be consistent with that hypothetical scenario.
Jurors were shown several photos taken during the autopsy including a close up of the wound as Harrison walked them through details of the wound. His testimony concluded with the fact that no ethanol (alcohol) was detected in Smitherman’s system and that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
The State rested its case just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at which time Defense Attorney Jay Vannoy motioned that the case against his client be dismissed. He argued that the State did not produce enough evidence to meet the definition of second degree murder as it did not prove “intent with malice.” He referenced earlier testimony from an eye witness claiming that Allen believed the gun was not loaded therefore there was never an intent to kill.
Leach argued that the second degree murder charge does not need to prove an intent to kill. Judge Richard Gottlieb denied the motion from the defense.
The judge was prepared to continue to hear the defense’s case at that time but was informed that Allen was feeling unwell. After questioning Allen if he felt he could continue, to which he said no, the Judge called for a recess until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Allen testifies in his own defense
Jace Allen took the stand Thursday, March 16.
In his own words and Norah’s, via text messages read aloud in court, the two were best friends along with Ayden Gardner.
According to Allen’s account in his testimony, the three were together the night of Nov. 4, 2021, when Norah was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.
Allen said the friends had come over to help him clean his room before he was expecting multiple friends over the next evening following a football game. Allen’s house was the de facto gathering place for a larger group of friends.
During his testimony, the jurors saw photos of the friends in the group and heard texts read aloud that had been downloaded from Smitherman’s phone.
In some of the texts, the friends in the group told one another they loved each other and checked to make sure the others had arrived home safely after hanging out together.
A message from Norah to Jace when he was sick said, “miss you, bestie.”
A text from Jace to Ayden and Norah said “y’all will never know how grateful I am to have you.”
Allen became emotional when he read aloud a text to the two “y’all are my family — lifelong.”
On the night of the shooting Allen said he and Ayden were joking around with Norah and hid outside his home and then jumped out to scare her. He said she seemed scared at first but then was laughing.
Upon entering his bedroom in the basement, Ayden sat on the bed and Norah on the couch.
A .22 revolver that belonged to Allen, given to him by his father prior to his death in 2020, was laying on the couch, Allen described. He picked it up, cocked it with his left hand “like in a western movie” he described saying he was just “playing around.”
He said the next thing he remembered was the light coming from the weapon and his own ears ringing from the shot.
He said he was pointing the gun at Norah but said he didn’t remember pulling the trigger.
He said he thought the weapon was unloaded and said he always unloaded it when not in use.
After that, Allen said he and Ayden ran from the room and he called for his mom, who is a nurse, as well as calling 911.
Allen’s testimony Thursday was the first time he relayed this description of the night. Allen’s previous claims, including in a taped interview with law enforcement, and directly to Smitherman’s family, was that the weapon discharged accidentally after falling from the fireplace.
Allen said he was scared. “I was afraid they wouldn’t believe me” he said and, “I knew how it would look.”
He added that he wasn’t ready to accept the truth of what happened that night.
“I couldn’t accept I’d just taken my best friend’s life,” he said.
District Attorney Mathew Leach, during his cross examination, asked Allen if he agreed that people could kill someone they liked or even loved.
“Yes,” Allen agreed.
Leach went on to ask Allen if he agreed that his feelings toward Norah didn’t matter when it came to his guilt in her death. But Allen said no he did not agree.
Leach had Allen take the weapon (unloaded and secured with a zip tie) and demonstrate by pointing the gun at the wall about how close he was to Norah when the weapon fired.
“I’m not denying I pulled the trigger, but I don’t remember,” Allen said.
He admitted he did not check to see if the gun was loaded.
“In my head in was unloaded.” He said.
He called it the “stupidest thing” he’s done in his life and said if he had believed for one second that the gun was loaded he wouldn’t have done it.
In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Alex Falls said Allen “crossed so many lines” and that it was time for him to be held accountable.
The defense asked the juror to think of the shock and disbelief that Allen must be feeling. Attorney Jay Vannoy characterized Allen’s story about the gun falling as a “partial truth” and “minimizing” of the truth.
“The truthful part was he didn’t mean to kill her,” he said. Vannoy also argued that there was no motive and no way to prove “malice.”
“Just because he minimized it doesn’t mean he is a murderer,” Vannoy said.
In his final closing Leach said, “if pointing a gun at someone, pulling the trigger and killing them isn’t murder, then what is?”
After a lengthy description of instructions, the jury was dismissed to choose a foreperson and begin deliberating around 3:15 p.m.
The jury adjourned at around 5 p.m. with no decision.
Verdict and sentencing of Allen
After the close of the State and defense’s case on Thursday, the jury began its deliberations around 3:30 p.m. before taking a recess for the evening just after 5 p.m. The case resumed with jury deliberations Friday at 9:30 a.m. with the jury returning its verdict just about an hour later. The jury found Allen guilty of involuntary manslaughter rather than the greater charge of second degree murder.
Prior to sentencing, Norah’s parents Jennifer and Rodney Smitherman each gave a victim impact statement before the court.
Rodney Smitherman shared with the court the pain, grief and depression that has affected him and his entire family in the wake of Norah’s passing.
“I cherish the last words she ever said to me, ‘I love you, Daddy,’” he said, choked with emotion.
“How do you love someone and point a gun at them,” he asked, referencing testimony from Allen who called Norah his best friend.
Rodney Smitherman also said that Allen sat in his home and told a “calculated lie” about the events of that night as well as also engaging in threatening behavior towards Norah’s twin sister Annah.
He asked that the court show no mercy in sentencing Allen.
“Because my daughter never had a chance to plead for mercy,” he said.
Jennifer Smitherman gave an emotional statement as well, though her voice was controlled her hands shook as she spoke.
“It has been sixteen months and 13 days since I held my precious Norah,” she said.
She also referenced alleged threats against Annah saying that Allen had held a knife on her and pretended to fire a shotgun at her.
She spoke of the “callousness” of Allen and his mother that they wouldn’t tell the truth about that night in the months following her daughter’s death.
“My opinion is we still only heard the partial truth,” she said of Allen’s testimony.
She also said her daughter Norah had shown her Snapchat messages with Allen several days before her death where Allen allegedly said that he was “done with her.”
Smitherman said her daughter was always befriending the friendless.
“If I don’t go, he won’t have anyone else,” Smitherman told her sister Annah about going to Allen’s house that night.
“Norah knew he was struggling,” Jennifer Smitherman said. “She wanted to help him.”
Defense attorney Jay Vannoy presented Judge Gottlieb with several letters written by friends on Allen’s behalf, which the Judge read silently to himself. Vannoy also asked the Judge to take into account mitigating factors such as Allen’s young age of 17 and immaturity at the time of the shooting.
Prosecutor Matthew Leach asked for the maximum sentence of 20 to 33 months saying the jury had already given “grace” to Allen with finding him guilty of involuntary manslaughter rather than second degree murder.
“He made a deliberate action and shot her in the head,” Leach said. “Norah’s life is worth more than 18 or 19 months.”
Judge Gottlieb sentenced Allen to 20 to 33 months, to include credit for the 77 days he spent in custody prior to the trial. He also ordered that Allen have no contact with the Smitherman family and recommended mental health counseling.
The Judge asked Allen if he had anything to say at the close of the proceedings, but Allen responded that he had nothing to say. Allen’s mother could be heard crying as Sheriff’s deputies escorted Allen from the courtroom.