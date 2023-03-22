Jace Allen sentenced to 20-33 months in shooting death of Norah Smitherman

Jace Allen was sentenced to 20 to 33 months in prison after a jury in Ashe County found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of 17-year old Norah Smitherman.

Norah Smitherman

A mother speaks

I have been waiting patiently for 16 months and 13 days to address you. It has been 16 months and 13 days since I held my precious Norah, smelled her hair, witnessed her beautiful smile and contagious laugh and held her delicate and dainty hands. For 16 months and 13 days, Leslie Allen, Jace Braxton Allen’s mother has not been without her son. She will still have her holidays and the many milestones to celebrate with her boy, while I am left with a tombstone that shakes me to my core each and every visit and memories to last the rest of my life. 17 years aren’t long enough, but that is all that we shared. 17 summers, 17 birthdays and many other 17 occurrences that I always thought there would be more of.

Thank you for this opportunity to speak to you on behalf of my family and my late daughter, Norah Rayne Smitherman. My name is Jennifer Ziglar Smitherman. I am the proud daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jerry T. Ziglar and the loving and devoted wife to Rodney Smitherman. Together we have 3 daughters, our oldest, Miah Rose who is graduating from Lenoir Rhyne University this May in nursing and Annah Reese, Norah’s twin, who is a freshman at NCSU studying education.

I feel I must address this court and you specifically regarding the turmoil my family has faced since the actions transpiring on November 4, 2021 when Jace Braxton Allen turned our lives upside down. Our day began normally; however by midnight, tragedy had struck my family and we have tried to put our

pieces back together. That night Jace Braxton Allen executed my daughter, by placing a loaded gun to her forehead and pulling the trigger and firing one fatal shot. She died instantly. Thankfully, I am told she did not suffer. Norah was our baby girl, the twin to Annah. In essence, she was stolen from us like a thief in the night. We were not given the opportunity to say goodbye and we did not see her body for 5 days after her death. We live in a small town, East Bend, NC and it seemed as everyone knew the tragic news before it was delivered to us. Most of this you have heard from previous testimony, but what I want to share with you is how it changed the dynamics of our family and how her absence has affected me as her mother and some things you may not possibly be aware of.

My girls walk in truth, the Bible states in 3 John 1:4 that there is no greater joy in hearing the truth speak from your offspring. For the first time, I began to question the truth as it was forthcoming to me on November 7th as I learned from the funeral home where the entry wound was located. I knew then Jace Braxton Allen’s statements were fabricated. He and his mother lied to me, my husband and two local ministers while they played on my emotions as a grieving mother. Their lies continued for well over a year. The callousness of these events still haunt me. What kind of mother would intentionally hurt another mother? The worst had happened, Norah was gone, the least they could do was tell the truth instead of lying month after month, Holiday after holiday. Yesterday, Jace Braxton Allen, finally admitted to shooting my daughter. The lie had been revealed in court publicly and on record after 16 months

and 12 days. I felt relief that we were finally moving forward to learning the whole truth and nothing but the truth as he had been sworn in to do so. However, it is my opinion, we still only heard the “partial truth” as his attorney referenced in his closing arguments. A partial truth is the same as a lie. PERIOD.

We buried Norah on Thursday, November 11th. If it truly was an accident, as they had claimed, what evidence appeared to cause the state to charge him with 2nd degree murder? So many questions yet no one had answers.

On November 22, 2021 just 18 days after Norah passed, Annah was questioned by the SBI. Her testimony was so disturbing, that at the end of it, I fainted when reaching for my husband’s hand. Annah was interviewed by the SBI as well as the Yadkin County Sheriff’s department. Rodney and I learned that on two separate occasions, Jace Braxton Allen pointed a knife to her neck in a threatening manner and directed a shotgun towards her body at a different time. When she asked him to stop, Jace laughed at her. I thought Oh My God, I could have been burying two of my children. Annah was extremely frightened. We don’t keep secrets in our family, but this one, shook her to the core of her being and was therefore, she afraid to tell us. Annah’s statement is on record and can be provided from the state’s evidence. There are many other children who have similar stories; however, I will only speak to hers as it is first hand knowledge but should prove to the court that Jace Braxton Allen, is a danger to society and especially my children, as he has successfully ended the life of Norah Rayne Smitherman,

threatened Annah Reese Smitherman; and therefore, what is to stop him from attacking us again. This your Honor, is my greatest fear.

The training and instruction instilled in our girls, is to do the right thing, to be the good and to see the good. Norah was just that girl. She found the lonely child, the bullied kid, and she befriended them. Perhaps this training lead to her death as on the Monday before she was killed, she was troubled by snapchats sent to her from Jace, indicating that he was “Done with her”. He had been drinking at a concert and was in attendance with his mother on October 30, 2021 when those snapchats were sent. I now know what he meant. He indeed was done with her as she lived for only 4 more days. I found her crying at the breakfast table that Monday morning and she shared with me the remarks he had sent to her. The statements were very upsetting to me as her mother and Norah was hesitant to go to school. Unfortunately, the program behind Snapchat erases texts after 24 hours. I had no evidence of his threatening texts.

On November 4th, 2021, Annabelle and Annah, Annabelle being one of the twins’ best friends, were hanging out but Norah elected to go to help Jace. But before that fateful night, Norah told Annah, if I don’t go, Jace will have no one. I need to be his friend. I am his best friend. This brings me to a more common verse in Proverbs 22:6, Train up a child in the way he/she go and he/she will not depart from it. Norah knew Jace was struggling, but her mission was to help him. She loved him as a

friend and only as a friend. She ultimately wanted to help him. But is that not the job of the parent? His mother after all is a nurse, how could she miss his demeanor?

As a family, coming to understand we were now a family of 4 instead of 5 was gut wrenching. We all sought counseling. Collectively, we have spent close to $10,000 on medicines, co-pays, doctor visits, and therapy sessions. My father, Dr. Jerry Ziglar was one of the founding physicians of Yadkin Medical Associates in Yadkinville where I had been a patient for over 25 years. On January 5th, 2022, just two months and one day after losing Norah, I visited the office for a regular check up on my medicines. Leslie Allen is a nurse at this office for Dr. Joanie Williams. She was offered a transfer, but rejected it. Prior to Norah’ death, I was not on any regular medication. Now I take anti depressants and anti anxiety medication and my hands still tremble as a result of PTSD. When doctor visits came up, the initial plan was to have me enter the back of the building and Leslie Allen would be moved to place where we would not come in contact with one another. On January 5th, she was asked to relocate, not only did she never move, that incident caused my blood pressure to rise to a dangerous level. I was insulted as I am the grieving mother and she could not even offer the common decency to step into an exam room so that I could be treated. Shortly after that, I exited the building and sought counsel from my father. Her actions caused my family and I to be medically displaced, when we needed our trusted physicians the most. It was later discovered that Leslie Allen, would not be leaving this practice and that we must leave. We

must leave the very office that my dad was one of the co-founders. We have since found another physician who is addressing our medical needs and serving the needs of our mental state. We have been attacked via social media by the family of the defendant, when we are indeed the victims. We are the family with the dead child at 17 years of age, NOT her.

No other family should face what we have been through over the last 16 months. Jace Braxton Allen is guilty. Leslie Allen is liable and participated voluntarily in his deception to protect her child. But in the end the truth will always prevail and this time, he admitted killing my daughter. All parties should learn to tell the truth from the beginning. The pain of losing Norah is one thing fore to be absent from the body, is to be surely present with the Lord. Having to listen to lie after lie is unnecessary and so very hurtful. The truth is important, lies destroy lives. It destroyed the lives of my family and extended families as well as that of the Allen’s. For the disregard of human life and his repeated reckless behaviors as mentioned in the above incident with Annah and all of the questionable behaviors alone, Jace Braxton Allen, should be incarcerated to the fullest extent the law allows to protect my family and the 6 other families he threatened the summer and early fall of 2021.

Victim impact statement from Jennifer Smitherman, mother of Norah Smitherman, which she read aloud to Judge Gottlieb in court proceedings on March 17 ahead of the sentencing for Jace Allen who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in her daughter’s death.