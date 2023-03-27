Two charged in unrelated sex offense cases

Eric Anthony Shellum

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in two unrelated sex abuse cases. Eric Anthony Shellum, age 51 of Boonville, was arrested on March 24. Christopher Allen Castevens, age 57, also of Boonville, was arrested the same day.

Authorities began investigating a report of sexual assault of a child on Nov. 8, 2022. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, additional child victims were identified during the course of the investigation. Shellum was charged in the case with two counts of Statutory Sexual Offense with a Child by an Adult, three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and one count of Sexual Activity by a Substitute Parent or Custodian.

Shellum was placed under a $250,000 secured bond and and is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center with a scheduled court date of March 29.

Castevens’ arrest stemmed from a Feb. 6 investigation into the alleged solicitation of a minor for a sexual act. According to the Sheriff’s Office, supporting evidence was obtained as a result of the search warrant and other legal processes.

Castevens was charged with one count of Solicitation of Child by Computer (or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act). He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond and is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center with a scheduled court date of March 29.