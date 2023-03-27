Arrest made after car chase

Bobby Wayne Potts Jr.

A Hamptonville man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday in the Lone Hickory area. According to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy attempted a traffic stop after recognizing a person with outstanding warrants operating a vehicle with fictitious tags.

The operator of the vehicle, identified as Bobby Wayne Potts Jr., had orders for arrest out of four counties for absconding and failures to appear in court (Stokes, Davie, Forsyth, and Yadkin.) Potts did not stop the vehicle and lead deputies on a lengthy chase around the western part of the county. The chase ended in a field on Barnard Mill Rd. where Potts was taken into custody without further incident. The vehicle involved was seized at the scene.

For the outstanding orders of arrest Potts had secured bonds set totaling $40,000 and was scheduled for multiple court dates in the four respective counties.

In reference to the events involving the chase and arrest Potts was charged with the following felony Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, misdemeanor Fail to Heed Light or Siren, misdemeanor Reckless Driving to Endanger, misdemeanor Driving While License Revoked, misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, misdemeanor No Liability Insurance, misdemeanor Fictitious/Altered Title or Registration Card/Tag, misdemeanor Expired Registration Card/Tag, misdemeanor Driving Motor Vehicle with No Registration, and infraction Expired/No Inspection.

For these new charges a Yadkin County court date of March 29 was set along with a secured bond of $50,000. More charges are possible pending further investigation.

Additionally, as a result of all of the above listed actions, Potts was found to be in violation of parole by the NC Department of Adult Corrections. For this Potts was also served with the violation (to be held with no bond and a hearing to be set within 7 days).

The Yadkinville Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted during the incident.