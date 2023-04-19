NC Treasurer visits Elkin

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell made a visit to Elkin last week where he spoke at a lunch and learn event hosted by the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Folwell has served as State Treasurer since 2016 and is responsible for the more than $111 billion state retirement pension fund for teachers, law enforcement and other state employees.

Folwell shared some personal stories about his family as well details of the state’s financial position.

He noted that last year North Carolina was designated number one in the country for business outlook and business activity. The state is one of only thirteen in the nation with a AAA bond rating, he said.

Folwell also spent time discussing the lack of transparency when it comes to healthcare costs. Part of his duties as treasurer is overseeing the state health plan for more than 750,000 current and retired public employees. He referred to healthcare systems’ administration as the “cartel” for its control over prices.

He shared a story of reaching out to the UNC healthcare system regarding the $300 million spent on the state health plan and received back a 158 page pricelist document that was all but entirely redacted.

“Every single page was blacked out,” he said.

“This is a middle finger,” he said, holding up the blacked out documents for the audience to see. “They could have sent me a nice little letter that said, ‘Mr. Treasurer’, you’re not entitled to know what you pay or what you’re supposed to pay.’

“We need to tell people what healthcare costs,” he said. “Until we get our arms around the healthcare situation we can’t be all that we can be in this state.”