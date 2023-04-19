Rejoice! Fest offers hope

A local woman recently hosted events in Yadkin and Wilkes counties to offer spiritual support for those affected by substance abuse. At the events held earlier this month in Jonesville, Boonville and North Wilkesboro, attendees heard stories of those in recovery as well as joined in prayer and singing.

Hope Elisa Bryant, of Jonesville, hosted “Rejoice! Fest. Empowered Life: Shine Your Light” as a way “to share the love and offer hope to others.” Bryant began her Rebuilding Lives Ministries in 2015 as a result of “her life being transformed by the power of God,” she said.

“This ministry seeks to aid in the recovery and restoration of lives that have been greatly affects by the damaging effects of substance abuse,” said Bryant. “Our goal is to offer Christ as a means to freedom from bondage over all forms of substance abuse. Our purpose is to inspire and encourage others, offering hope that will further improve mental wellness and complete wholeness.”

Bryant offered thanks to those who helped out-front and behind the scenes at the events.