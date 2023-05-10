Saturday celebrations in Yadkin County

Local musicians perform at the Boonville Spring Shindig. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple A bluegrass band performs at the Jonesville Jubilee. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple The late Ruby Bryan is honored posthumously during the Jonesville Jubilee. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday was full of festival fun in Yadkin County with simultaneous celebrations in Boonville and Jonesville. Snow cones, treats, craft vendors and live musical entertainment took place throughout the day at the annual Jonesville Jubilee and Boonville’s Spring Shindig.

Jonesville’s celebration began with recognition of the late Ruby Bryan. Bryan was instrumental in the start of the Feed the Elderly program in the area, preparing meals in her own home to bring to homebound residents in need of a hot meal.

Jonesville’s festivities concluded Saturday evening with a fireworks display.

The Boonville Improvement Group, known as B.I.G., made up of local volunteers, hosted a fun afternoon for families in downtown Boonville Saturday with its Spring Shindig. Local bands performed and there were plenty of treats available for purchase and bounce houses for the kids.

Town Commissioner Monica Craver said it was a wonderful event.