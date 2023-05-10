Cardinals silence Forbush bats in title game

Designated hitter Jacob Boyles had one of Forbush’s three hits in Thursday’s game. Forbush catcher C.J. Boyd tags out an East Surry base runner at home plate in the Foothiils 2A Conference tournament championship on Friday evening.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry secured its second consecutive Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship with a 5-1 win over Forbush at Barr Hall Field.

The Cardinals didn’t waste opportunities as they hosted a conference championship for the first time since 2004.

Forbush scored first in the May 4 championship game, with a single from Nick Weisner bringing Gavin Maines home in the top of the first inning, but the FH2A’s No. 2 seed only recorded one other hit in the game.

Top-seeded East Surry (20-4), meanwhile, racked up eight hits and put another three batters on base due to Forbush fielding errors. Three Cardinals — Stevie Keener, Brett Clayton and Matthew Keener — each had two hits, while Luke Brown and Vince Pannutti added a hit each.

Brown and Pannutti had East’s two RBIs, and the remaining three runs were scored on plays in which Forbush committed an error.

East’s Folger Boaz, who was named Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year following the championship, struck out 12 batters as part of a complete game on the mound. The UNC-Chapel Hill commit gave up one run on two hits, walked two batters and hit three with pitches.

Clayton was named Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament. The senior got on base five times in two tournament games — recording four hits and reaching first on an error once — and hit the decisive two-run single in East Surry’s 7-5 semifinal win over North Surry. Clayton also made big catches in center field across both games.

The FH2A All-Tournament team was: East Surry’s Clayton, Boaz, Brown, Matthew Keener and Stevie Keener; Forbush’s Maines, Weisner and Riley Campbell; North Surry’s Cam Taylor; West Wilkes’ Harrison Holbrook.

East Surry recorded six of its eight hits in the first three innings.

Leadoff Stevie Keener was walked in the first, moved to third on a Clayton single then scored on a line drive to right-center hit by Brown. Clayton went to third on Brown’s hit and slid safely into the bag, but an error at third base allowed Clayton to reach the plate himself.

Three more Cardinal hits and another Falcon error increased East Surry’s lead to 3-1 in the second inning. Matthew Keener started the inning with a single, moved to second after Gabriel Harpe laid down a sacrifice bunt and made off for third base on a bouncy infield hit from Pannutti. Pannutti beat the throw to first, during which Matthew went to the plate. An error on the throw home allowed the Cardinal to score.

Pannutti himself nearly scored when Stevie Keener hit a ground ball to left field, but a laser throw from Forbush led to Pannutti being tagged out at the plate.

Jaxon Bottoms and Matthew Keener found themselves on second and third in the bottom of the fourth with just one out on the board. Bottoms scored on a sacrifice fly from Pannutti, then Matthew scored as a fielding error was committed on a Stevie Keener hit.

Forbush (20-7) put runners in scoring position in the first and sixth innings. The first inning saw Maines hit by a pitch before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt from Colton Moxley. Weisner’s grounder to right field brought Maines home for the Falcons’ only run.

Maines, who got the win on the mound in Forbush’s semifinal victory against West Wilkes, was named FH2A Pitcher of the Year.

Despite only putting a runner on first twice between the first and sixth innings, the Falcons were still in the game as their potential game-tying run came up to bat in the top of the sixth.

The inning began with Boaz tossing his 10th strikeout of the evening, then Weisner was hit by a pitch. Thomas Conrad reached first on a fielder’s choice, moved to second when Jacob Boyles singled and then reached third when Riley Campbell was hit by a pitch.

Aaron Hutchens faced a 2-2 count with bases loaded before flying out to Clayton in center field, leaving three runners on base.

Boaz struck out 2-of-3 Falcon batters in the top of the seventh, and the remaining player flied out to Harpe in left field.

Conrad pitched five innings for Forbush and finished with four strikeouts, one walk, one hit by pitch and allowed five runs on seven hits. Campbell pitched the sixth inning and threw two strikeouts while giving up one hit.

Scoring

(2) FB – 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 = 1

(1) ES – 2, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0, X = 5