Downed trees, power lines after Tuesday evening storm

A tree downed by storms on Tuesday night struck a transformer and caught fire on West Highland Avenue in Elkin.

Strong thunderstorms in Elkin and the surrounding communities left downed trees Tuesday evening as the area continues clean up for a major storm and tornado touchdown in late April. Elkin Fire Chief Kevin Wilson said that areas near C.C. Camp and in State Road had several downed trees, but no major issues or injuries were reported as of around 8:50 p.m.

Yadkin County EMS Director said county fire departments were responding to some downed trees as well and alarms set off by the storm.

Wilson said at least one home on West Highland Ave. was without power due to a tree landing on a transformer and catching fire. There were no injuries reported.

Duke Energy outage maps showed 1,745 customers without power in Yadkin County as of 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, 1,127 customers out of power in Surry and 243 in Wilkes.