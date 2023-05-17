Gala and wine fest weekend in Elkin

Catastrophe Journal featuring Hugh Chatham CEO Paul Hammes (left) performs a free show at The Reeves Theater following the 2022 hospital gala. Carissa Dipp, Jim Douthit and Lori Rice prepare to pour some Grassy Creek Vineyard wines for guests at the 2022 Yadkin Valley Wine Festival in Elkin. Surry Community College pours wine samples for guests at the 2022 Yadkin Valley Wine Festival in Elkin.

Yadkin Valley wine fest weekend will kick off in style on May 19 with the annual Hugh Chatham Health Auction and Gala. This year’s gala which sold out weeks ahead of the event is sponsored by G&B Energy and Explore Elkin . The gala this year will have a garden party theme and be hosted at a new location, The Barn at Premier Farm in Jonesville.

Each year the hospital gala features wines from numerous local vineyards and raises funds to support the hospital through a silent auction and live auction. New this year, the silent auction will take place online and bidders may begin perusing items and placing bids on May 15. Auction items this year will feature several trips and experiences including a private jet for four, a private event for a party of 50 in the barrel room at Dynamis Estate Vineyards, stays at properties from the Carolina Experience and more.

Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, featured local wines and live music from Martha Bassett and friends. The live auction will begin around 7:45 p.m. The gala will also include an after party with a performance by hospital CEO Paul Hammes’ band Catastrophe Journal.

The Yadkin Valley Wine Festival will take place the next day, May 20, celebrating its 20th year with some exciting new additions including a food and wine experience with a certified sommelier.

This festival has been increasing in popularity with visitors and has long been a favorite for locals since its inception. In 2022 the Yadkin Valley Wines Festival won the USA Today Readers’ Choice as being the 5th best Wine Festival to attend in the U.S.

This year’s festival, at the Elkin Municipal Park, 399 N.C. 268 West, opens at 11 a.m. and live music will begin at 11:30. Starting off the day on the stage will be 80s band Kids in America followed by the beach music band Too Much Sylvia from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

New this year to the festival will be a Food & Wine Experience with Certified Sommelier Jeremy Stamps and Executive Chef Tim Thompson. Stamps and Thompson will be pairing some of N.C.’s best wines with delicious bites. Guests will learn the basics of wine and food pairing, history and information of each winery, plus a chance to taste reserve wines not served elsewhere at the festival. Tickets are $25 each, in addition to the festival ticket price of $35. Food & Wine Experience options will include Rose & Sparkling Wines at 11:15 a.m., 12:15 Big Reds & Blends at 12:15 p.m., 1:15 Sweet Bites & Traditional Dessert Wines at 1:15 p.m., Rose & Sparkling at 2:15 p.m., 3:15 Big Reds & Blends at 3:15 p.m., and Sweet Bites & Traditional Dessert Wine at 4:15 p.m.

“I will be discussing the wine depth while our Executive Chef Tim Thompson will be giving tips and advice to prepare the small bites for each of sessions,” explained Stamps, owner of the Wisdom Table wine bar and restaurant in downtown Elkin. “It’s a way to elevate and offer a new food and wine pairing experience.”

The Wisdom Table is known for its unique wine pairing dinners as well as other special pairing events held throughout the year.

The Yadkin Valley Wine Festival will also feature a variety of food and craft vendors as well as wine tastings from local wineries. Wineries pouring at the festival will include Carolina Heritage Vineyards, Golden Road Vineyards, Native Vines Winery, Shadow Springs Vineyard, Shelton Vineyard and more.

Advanced tickets are $32 and day of tickets will be $40. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.yvwf.com.