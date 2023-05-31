Fly-in breakfast at Swan Creek Airport

Reeves Holder is celebrated with a cake in honor of his 96th birthday at a special event held at Swan Creek Airport. Reeves Holder, age 95, and guest of honor, arrives by vintage Stearman biplane flown by Sandy Shore (Elkin Airport Manager). Holder’s daughter, Martha, looks on. Holder displays a photo of the Piper J-3 Cub he soloed in and learned to fly at Swan Creek Airport. A Piper J-3 Cub like the one Reeves Holder soloed in at Swan Creek Airport in the 1940s. EAA 309 member Sam Stuart cooks up pancakes a fly-in breakfast held May 13 at Swan Creek Airport.

The new owners of Swan Creek Airport Holliday and Shelly Obrecht hosted a special fly-in pancake breakfast on May 13. The event was a benefit for EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 309 from Charlotte.

The Obrechts said there were around 40 attendees at the breakfast and 14 aircraft. Friends, neighbors, and EAA members attended.

The guest of honor at the breakfast was 95-year old Reeves Holder who learned to fly and soloed in a Piper J-3 Cub at Swan Creek Airport in the 1940s. Holder was honored with a cake and celebration of his birthday on May 15 when he turned 96.

The Obrechts purchased the airport, located at 3133 Swan Creek Road in Jonesville, from Billy Cockrell on June 10 of last year.

“We plan to have fun events in the future and to run the airport as an old-fashioned aerodrome,” Holliday Obrecht said.