Resources offered at ‘Save a Child’ event

Rick Hurt speaks at a community forum hosted by a group called The Gathering. Young people take part in the junior panel discussion at the Save a Child event hosted by The Gathering.

The Gathering Committee knew that the Save A Child, Save A Community drug awareness town hall would be different from its September community celebration; however they knew it was necessary. The event held Sunday, May 21 at Jonesville Elementary School delivered a wealth of information to an audience of about 150 residents of the surrounding areas. The Gathering Committee worked for weeks to make sure they delivered as many resources to the community, while using the forum as a conversation starter to begin the process of healing the community.

It was satisfying to see entire families attend with their children. The afternoon started with an introduction of the panelist from Gathering committee member Beverly Carter-Leavy (Elkin High School ‘80). The panelists included Dr. Chad Mann (Yadkin County Schools), Hope Bryant (Rebuilding Lives Ministries), Nicholas Billips (Mental Health Facilitator), Officer Fleurette Gregory (Forsyth County Sheriff’s Dept.), Joseph Edwards (Raise the Bar Athlete Development), Marcus Wilson-Stevenson (Holy City Well Being), Pastor Casey Walker (Certified Substance Abuse Counselor), Carla Billips Stanley (BSN, RN), Eddie Spencer (Spencer Funeral Home).

This panel imparted a wealth of knowledge from their different fields but the united theme was their commitment to making the community a drug free place for our children. Their passion for the subject matter was palpable as they implored the youth in the audience to stay away from drugs while encouraging the parents to use resources available to them. As a mother of school age children, Carla Billips Stanley emotionally spoke of hearing about drug usage in the school system while expressing that she felt that she needed to serve on the panel to emphasize how important the family unit is in helping to create a safe, drug free environment for kids. She said that drugs do not define our culture and we should do everything in our power to make sure it does not become our culture. Officer Fleurette Gregory agreed with Stanley by stating emphatically that we must bring the community back!

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Winston Salem’s chief of police, captivated the audience with a keynote motivational speech. Kimbrough said, “your destination is greater than your current situation,” as the attendees nodded in agreement.

Rick Hurt (EHS ‘77), the moderator for the event fielded questions from the audience. The highlight of the event was the Junior panelist session with panelists Aniya and Jericho Edwards (Elkin High School), Kaghen Bryant and Deuce Best (Starmount Middle School). These junior panelists answered questions presented to them by Hurt as to what the community could offer to area youth to help them stay away from drugs. These young panelists provided insight that was wise beyond their years, such as simply presenting yourselves to your peers in such a way that no one offers drugs to you because they know you are not interested to a movie reference to what your body would look like on drugs by Jericho Edwards that drew chuckles from the youth in the audience. The panelists felt that more offerings from the community such as church basketball leagues and community counselors that they could talk to would be beneficial as well. Panelist Marcus Wilson-Stevenson felt that the junior panelists were on point with this because in his role as a mental health professional, he sees that the effects of childhood trauma is often overlooked as a contributing factor to drug abuse. Stevenson, along with Beth Mastin (Partners Health Management), Regina Propst (Insight Human Services), Hope Bryant (Rebuilding Lives Ministry) and others set up informational tables for attendees to explore during and after the event.

The Gathering committee was pleased that Commander A.C. Shores III (Yadkinville Police Dept) and Daniel Tucker (Yadkin County Emergency Services) were in attendance. They both expressed that they wanted to be a part of the solution and that was their reason for being there. Other community leaders , Rita Williams Anthony (ret. Yadkin County Deputy), Shamus Jackson (DJ No Shame) and Fernando “Sly” Best (Bridge of Unity) were in attendance and expressed their support as well.

Other invited guests included officials from the Town of Jonesville, City of Elkin, Surry County Sheriff Department, Wilkes County Sheriff Department and the Wilkes police department. None of these officials attended despite assurances from many that they would be in attendance. The Gathering committee expressed disappointment that they did not attend or send representation to the event due to the importance. The committee felt this was a missed opportunity for local officials to hear the concerns and support from their community. We hope that a follow-up meeting can be scheduled to discuss the findings of the Save A Child, Save A Community town hall.

The Gathering committee is currently planning their next event, the Sept. 23-24 celebration event to be held at the Lila Swaim Park in Jonesville.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the Gathering, you can follow the Gathering Facebook page or send an email to thegatheringcommittee@gmail.com