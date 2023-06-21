Foxx seeking re-election to Congress

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx has announced plans to seek an 11th term as the representative of North Carolina’s 5th District, which includes Yadkin County.

The Republican incumbent, a resident of Banner Elk in Avery County, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2004.

Her sprawling 5th congressional district includes much of the Northwest portion of the state, covering Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Davie, Mitchell, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes County and Yadkin Counties, most of Caldwell and part of Forsyth.

After being part of the 10th District for two years, served by Rep. Patrick McHenry, Yadkin County was returned to Foxx’s district this year in the wake of the 2022 election, due to redistricting.

Despite such changes over the years, Foxx has maintained her stance as a staunch conservative.

“In the first months of the new conservative majority in the House, we’ve demonstrated why America desperately needs leadership that is committed to our founding principles of limited government and individual liberty,” the congressional representative said in a statement accompanying her re-election announcement.

“With each passing week it is painfully obvious that the Biden administration and the far left is stuck in a destructive cycle of expanding the reach and power of the federal government over every area of the lives of hard-working Americans.”

Foxx added that “it’s past time to reinvigorate our traditions of self-government and self-reliance, to put a stop to the left’s big government agenda and place America back on the path to a prosperous future for our children and grandchildren.”

Although she will turn 80 later this month, the longtime member of Congress told one news outlet that she still has “tremendous stamina” and an enthusiasm to accomplish what needs to be done in Washington. This includes keeping the White House in check.

“You can count on me to continue fighting tooth and nail to halt the Biden administration’s precipitous slide into the kind of socialist policies that have destroyed nation after nation throughout history,” Foxx’s statement added. “I’m not going to let those policies take root on my watch.”

The congressional representative specifically mentioned runaway inflation, porous borders and class warfare, along with much that “remains to be investigated, repaired, reformed or restored.”