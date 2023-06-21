Yadkin decreases tax, fire tax rates

The Yadkin County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s 2024 fiscal year budget on June 15 after a recessed special meeting on June 8.

The total budget for all funds (Governmental and Proprietary) for the 2024 budget is $56,452,796. The General Fund, being the largest component of the total budget, with expenditures of $50,645,806, an increase of 16.1% or $7,040,523 above the current adopted amount of $43,605,283.

The 2024 budget does reduce the ad valorem tax rate from $0.66 to $0.65 per $100 assessed value in order to have a revenue-neutral tax rate due to the recent property reappraisals. During the June 15 meeting, the board also voted to reduce the fire tax rate for nine of the 10 fire districts, making all fire district tax rates the same at $.05 per 100 valuation. The contract amounts from the county, however, will increase funding amounts to each of the departments.

In a statement following the meeting, Chairman Kevin Austin said county residents have often questioned why the fire tax rate differed from district to district.

“The truth is that we have 10 fire departments that provide coverage for the entire county without being compensated for responding outside their home district. The new funding model provides a uniform 5 cents per $100 valuation across the county with additional funding for fire department contracts coming from the County General Fund,” Austin said. “This is fair to all and a funding model that will guarantee sustainability for our great fire departments well into a very uncertain future. All 10 fire departments in Yadkin County are receiving sizable increases in their contracts for 2024 to meet the substantial increases in costs they are experiencing.”