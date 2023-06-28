Parade planned for July 1

Celebration of the nation’s Independence Day will take place this weekend in Yadkin County. East Bend will kick-off the festivities with its annual God and Country parade and celebration on Saturday. The parade will begin at 9:30 p.m. on Main Street.

Following the parade at 11:15 a.m. there will be food and craft vendors and music on the school grounds of East Bend Elementary School. An evening worship service is planned for 6:30 p.m.

The evening will conclude at dusk with fireworks at the East Bend Senior Center.

Yadkinville will hold its celebration beginning at 5 p.m. with food trucks at Jackson and Elm Streets and live music by Zack Brock & Good Intentions. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at dark.