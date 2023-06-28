Unique foods featured at Dobson event

Lunchtime diners enjoy culinary delights during the event held at the Dobson Farmers Market site. Tom Joyce | The News

DOBSON — It’s not every day one can enjoy such treats as oyster burgers, alligator on a stick or maple bourbon turkey burgers here, but that opportunity came during the weekend at the first-ever Surry County Food Truck Rodeo.

The Dobson Farmers Market was the site of the event hosted by the county Tourism Development Authority, featuring eight different food trucks from near and far serving up a variety of dishes one doesn’t normally encounter.

Of course, the usual cheeseburgers and hot dogs could be had, along with snow cones and the inescapable funnel cake. Oriental foods additionally were available.

Yet Saturday’s gathering — which also included live music by the band Runaway Train — focused on the truly unique, dining-wise.

One noteworthy example of that was an extremely tasty squash casserole offered by the Kibi’s Crazy Casserole food truck from High Point, the provider of another popular dish, the maple bourbon turkey burgers.

The squash casserole is from his grandmother’s recipe, Kibi’s food truck operator Alphonso Becote advised, with the maple bourbon turkey burgers also based on an original recipe.

Eager customers were snatching up the squash casserole, a blend of zucchini and yellow squash, onions, garlic and more, all topped with cheese and resembling a muffin.

Not only was it tasty, but rare.

“Our casserole, you can’t get it anywhere else right now,” Becote said. “I’m sure someone will try to emulate it — but right now we’re one of one (supplier).”

Becote explained that his participation in the Surry County Food Truck Rodeo stemmed from an event organizer, Dobson and Surry County Tourism Director Travis Frye, sampling the Kibi’s fare at another venue. He was impressed by it and invited Kibi’s to Saturday’s inaugural rodeo.

“In Dobson, we have a limited number of restaurants,” Frye said of one reason for holding it in the county seat, thereby allowing local residents to enjoy something different for a change.

“We’re trying to create some synergy in Dobson,” he added.

Another reason for staging the food truck attraction involves an attempt to increase exposure of the Dobson Farmers Market site at 903 E. Atkins St. — “utilizing a venue that’s under-utilized,” Frye said.

He mentioned that this includes trying to schedule more activities at the market. “This is a facility that can handle 600 people easy.”

The local tourism official said a Music at the Market series will begin there in July and run through October, featuring bluegrass and old time-time performers. “It’s free to the public.”

Aside from the food and socializing on hand during the Surry County Food Truck Rodeo Saturday, those attending just seemed to appreciate the chance to gather under sunny skies after several days of rain — although thick clouds were still visible.

“We were doing a no-rain dance,” Frye said of organizers’ preparations beforehand.

