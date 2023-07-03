101-year old Mrs. Fortune serves as Grand Marshal for East Bend parade

Area sports teams have floats in the East Bend God & Country Parade held Saturday. Float riders wave and throw candy in the East Bend God & Country Parade. Sparky the fire dog rides in the East Bend God & Country Parade. Area veterans lead in the parade in East Bend. A Mariachi band strikes up at a home on Main St. East Bend at the close of the annual God and Country parade. Riders on horseback bring up the rear at the God & Country parade. American flags decorate a Farmall tractor in the East Bend God & Country Parade. Tiny race cars in the annual God & Country Parade in East Bend. A couple on a motorcycle make their way down Main St. East Bend during the God & Country Parade. The Mudcats ride in the East Bend God & Country Parade. East Bend’s annual God and Country parade always includes numerous tractors.

EAST BEND — It’s a tradition dating back more than a century that brings droves of locals and visitors out to Main Street the Saturday before July 4 — East Bend’s annual God & Country Parade. The first incarnation of this beloved event began in 1903 when buggy maker J.G. Huff organized a fiddlers convention and parade in honor of the July 4 holiday. The Fiddlers Convention parade featured a 17-foot violin, made to scale, that craftsmen from the buggy factory built. Since 2009, the parade has included a replica of this original violin on float entered by Hoke Matthews. A live bluegrass band rides on the float playing and singing along the route.

In years past, the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department hosted a parade with a horse show and a Fire Queen contest. In 1990 a group of East Bend residents revived the parade tradition, which continues to be a popular summer event in the town. The God & Country Committee works hard all year to organize and plan the parade and day-long events on the grounds of East Bend Elementary School as well as an evening fireworks display. The group also hosts the annual Small Town Christmas celebration.

Saturday’s parade was lead in by area veterans, as is tradition. This year’s Grand Marshal was Helen Fortune. Mrs. Fortune, age 101, is a founding member of the East Bend Fire Department Auxiliary.

Fire trucks, tractors, classic cars, big rigs blasting their horns, four-wheelers, floats and more made their way down Main Street waving to parade-goers and tossing candy to children.

The town of Yadkinville also held its fourth of July parade on Saturday evening with a fireworks show following at dusk.

East Bend’s celebration concluded at dusk with a fireworks display set off at the East Bend Senior Center.