Juried art show planned, scholarships presented

The Yadkin Arts Council will host an opening reception for its annual Juried Art Show in the Welborn Gallery July 14. This year will mark the 12th annual juried exhibition at the arts council. This exhibition, to be featured collectively in the Welborn Gallery and Red Wall Gallery will feature more than 60 artists this year and is a celebration of some of the finest creativity in North Carolina.

Eligibility for entry is open to 2D and 3D Fine Art artists that are a minimum of 18 years of age and reside in North Carolina. $3,500 in combined prizes will be awarded to the best artists. Prizes include 1st Place, 2nd Place, 3rd Place, 6 Honorable Mentions, and a People’s Choice Award. Three jurors were selected this year to judge the competition to ensure a well balanced process. This panel includes photographer Owens Daniels, painter Sharon Grubbs, and sculptor Nicole Uzzell.

The exhibition will be on display July 14 – Sept. 1. The reception will feature wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres, an award ceremony, and a meet and greet with the artists. Admission is FREE and all are welcome to attend.

An invitation to participate in the People’s Choice award will be available over Facebook starting July 17 and will run through July 31.

The Arts Council has also recently announced the winners of its annual scholarships. Each year the Yadkin Arts Council offers scholarship opportunities to the graduating seniors in the Yadkin County school system. These scholarships are awarded to students who have demonstrated an interest and involvement in the arts during their high school career and whose ambition is to continue with training and education in the arts as they progress to an institution of higher learning. This year two seniors, Holden Wagoner from Starmount High School and Annemarie Hutchens from Forbush High School, were both awarded the Willingham Scholarship in the Arts.

Wagoner is an aspiring filmmaker and is planning on pursuing a career in the film industry. He will attend the University of North Carolina at Wilmington this fall where he plans to obtain his Bachelor’s degree in filmmaking.

The arts have played an important role in Hutchens’ life. She not only participated in Concert Choir and Concert band throughout her high school career – she also appreciates the visual arts and enjoys painting, drawing, as well as many other visual art mediums. She plans to use this interest in the arts to further her education at Salem College to study Interior Design and Art Therapy.