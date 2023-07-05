2023 Fred C. Hobson Scholarship awarded

The Yadkin County Retired School Personnel has recognized one student at Starmount High School who plans to become a teacher with the Fred C. Hobson Scholarship. The scholarship is in memory of long time Superintendent of Yadkin County Schools, Fred C. Hobson. He was an avid gardener and worked hard for the betterment of the community. He was active in his church and the Yadkin County Historical Society. He was also the president of the Yadkin County Unit of the Retired School Personnel for several years.

The scholarship recipient for the 2023 year is Mattie Elizabeth Tavano, of Hamptonville, and graduated from Starmount High School in June. She is the daughter of Charles and Michelle Tavano. In the fall, Tavano plans to attend Surry Community College to receive an Associate of Arts degree. When she completes this program, she plans to transfer to Appalachian State University to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education.

During her high school career, she was a member of the Beta Club, the National Honor Society, and Show Choir. In athletics, she was on the tennis team, the swim team, and the softball team. She was also the manager for the wrestling team. In addition, she was very active in her church, serving in the church choir and as a Sunday School teacher. Also, she was active in the community and volunteered for Yadkin Christian Ministries.

“It is with pleasure that the Yadkin County Retired School Personnel award this scholarship to Mattie Tavano,” a representative for the group said. “Teaching is a very rewarding career and we wish her well.”