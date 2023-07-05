Free soccer training camp for boys and girls

Elkin City Schools, with the support of EAEF (Elkin Academic Enrichment Foundation) and the EHS Athletic Association, is sponsoring a free soccer camp for kids of all ages, K through 12th grade.

Two soccer players from Argentina will conduct a soccer training camp from July 17 through July 28 Monday through Friday. The soccer coaches from Argentina (Luciano and Ariel) are the sons of Dr. Nestor Oliveri (foreign exchange student and EHS alumnus, Class of 1964). Luciano was a professional soccer player and also played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Ariel is an advanced amateur player and teacher of physical education. Paloma and Amparo, Ariel’s daughters, will assist in teaching girls and young kids. They will be working with ECS soccer coaches and the athletic director.

The camps are scheduled for Monday, July 17 – Friday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day and Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If there are more than 60 participants, a second session may be held in the evening.

The camp will be held at the EHS Soccer Field (Grissom Stadium) down the hill from Elkin High School. Camps are free and soccer balls will be provided for students. If inclement weather the camp will meet inside the gym. Participants are not required to be an Elkin City School student to sign up for the soccer camp.

To register or for more info contact Josh Pardue at parduej@elkin.k12.nc.us.