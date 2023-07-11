Richard Petty, Shelton Vineyards teaming up

DOBSON — Shelton Vineyards, a local winery known for producing a number of award-winning wines, has partnered with NASCAR racing legend Richard Petty for a new wine.

”Shelton Vineyards has built a sterling reputation for its dedication to tradition and refinement,” officials with Shelton said in announcing the partnership. “Similarly, Richard Petty, a true legend in the racing world, has consistently pushed the boundaries of excellence and made such an iconic impact on the sport. This partnership symbolizes the coming together of two entities that have, individually, set new standards of achievement and continue to inspire generations.

Petty, of course, is widely recognized as one of the greatest drivers to ever compete in NASCAR. Known as The King, when he retired in 1994, he stood alone in NASCAR with the most career victories, at 200, and the most season championships, at even. While his mark for overall titles has been matched twice, by Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson, no one has come close to his career win mark. David Pearson, who retired in 1986, is second at 105 and Jeff Gordon, who retired in 2015, is third at 93.

Hand-selected by Petty, the ICON custom blend of Merlot, Petit Verdot, Malbec, and Tannat “represents the epitome of quality and refinement,” Shelton officials said. “Crafted with utmost precision, this premium red wine showcases the unique character and exceptional flavors of the Yadkin Valley North Carolina wine region.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Richard Petty, and the Petty family. Richard is a true icon and a person who shares our commitment to perfection,” said Mandy Shelton Houser, co-president of Shelton Vineyards. “This partnership is a testament to the shared values and passion for excellence that both Shelton Vineyards and the Pettys embody. Together, we aim to create an extraordinary experience for wine enthusiasts and racing fans alike.”

“The collaboration between Shelton Vineyards and Richard Petty goes beyond a mere endorsement. It represents the fusion of expertise, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of greatness. At the heart of this remarkable partnership, however, lies a deep-rooted, mutual commitment to their respective communities,” Shelton officials said.

Both the Shelton and Petty families have a longstanding tradition of giving back and using their influence and resources to leave a legacy.

To honor this, Shelton Vineyards and the Petty Family are celebrating the launch of ICON sponsoring a concert later this month, with proceeds going to Victory Junction. Victory Junction is a year-round camping facility for children with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses, always at no cost to families.

The Celebration Concert event will be held on July 29 at Shelton Vineyards.

“The night promises to be a fun evening of music and wine and giving back,” Shelton officials said. Kyle Petty — an eight-time NASCAR winner including the 1987 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte — will be performing. There will be a live auction and attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a VIP experience with Richard Petty. To learn more about the Celebration Concert or order the limited release ICON, visit https://www.sheltonvineyards.com/petty-icon