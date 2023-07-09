Fairy tales and houses workshop set

An up close look at the type of fairy house to be built by participants in the upcoming Fantastical World of Fairy Tales & Houses at Horne Creek Farm. (Submitted photo)

PINNACLE – Horne Creek Farm’s Fantastical World of Fairy Tales & Houses program went so well last year fols there decided to do it again.

This year’s program will be Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This event has proven to be just as popular with adults as it is with children; so, all ages are welcome to participate,” said Lisa Turney, Horne Creek site manager. “Better yet, it’s a great daytrip for parents and children to make a memory together that each of you will remember for years to come.

“We’ll spend a little time listening to some of the 1900 era’s most beloved fairy tales; then, each participant can let their imagination take wing and make their very own fairy house to take home with them.”

The fee for the class is $25 per person, plus tax. This includes basic items to make the fairy house and some fairy snacks for all participants.

“To treat your fairy to a comfy and deluxe house, we’ll also have lots of beautiful add-ons which will be available for purchase,” she said.

“I was very impressed with the Fairy & Fairy Tale event that was held here,” said Eva Letchworth Kampwerth, who took her family to the event last year. “I brought my daughter and three friends as a special birthday outing. They all made a fairy house to take home, the snacks were amazing, and hospitality was more than we could ask for. All the girls and my husband and I had an awesome time.”

Class size is limited to 20 participants. Advance registration is required. Children younger than age 11 must be accompanied by an adult to assist with the project. For more information on the event or to register, call Horne Creek Farm at 336-325-2298. The site can be reached Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. or by leaving a message on our answering machine.

Horne Creek Living Historical Farm is operated by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Division of State Historic Sites and Properties. The site is located at 308 Horne Creek Farm Rd. in Pinnacle. To reach the site, take the Pinnacle Exit (#129) off US Hwy 52 and follow the state historic signs.