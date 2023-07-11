Local grad looks to join Capital Police

A local graduate from Appalachian State University is heading to the nation’s capital with hopes of joining the United States Capitol Police.

Samuel J. Collins, who graduated from the university in May with his Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice, had a dream to go into federal law enforcement. He applied at several agencies and was offered a position with the Capital Police. Collins is a graduate of East Surry High School in 2019. He began his training for the Capital Police on June 26.

The United States Capitol Police is a federal law enforcement agency with nationwide jurisdiction charged with protecting the United States Congress within the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories. The agency employs more than 2,000 sworn officers.

Collins is the son of Randy and Anne Collins of Pilot Mountain.