Foothills Theatre brings ‘Spamalot’ to the stage

Foothills Theatre is set to stage a production of “Spamalot”, the musical based upon the popular Monty Python films, this weekend with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

“This weekend you have the chance to disconnect and come take a ridiculously funny journey through Camelot when you join Foothills Theatre for our production of the musical ‘Spamalot’,” said Director Mike Cheek. “Come see this wonderfully talented group of local folks as they serve up some happy silliness to brighten your spirit and make you want to go home and build a castle and stock it with Spam …a lot!”

King Arthur and his knights of the round table are on a quest for the holy grail and along the way they meet plenty of outrageous characters who sing and dance, ‘often at the same time’ and have all sorts of misadventures.

Foothills Theatre Executive Director Kim Arnold said she was thrilled to bring this play to the stage this summer, particularly as she got to choregraph some big dance numbers, complete with tap dancing.

The cast includes newcomers and Foothills Theatre veterans such as David Nielsen who plays the role of King Arthur. Nielsen has performed with multiple theater groups over the years. This is his 15th show with Foothills.

“I am excited to work with so many cast members who are new to Foothills Theatre,” Nielsen said. “Foothills has a long history of quality productions, and it looks like this streak will continue for a long time. “

Josh Grogan, playing the role of Sir Robin the not-so-brave, is one of the newcomers to Foothills Theatre. Grogan is not new to theater, although he said it has been more than 20 years since he last performed on stage in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “State Fair” with the Hickory Community Theater.

“It’s been an amazing experience joining this theater family for such an exciting production,” Grogan said. “I’ve always been a huge Monty Python fan so I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do ‘Spamalot’ and it’s an honor to do with such a group of talented performers.

Tickets for the play are $20 and may be purchased at the door. The show will be held in Elkin High School’s Dixon Auditorium, 334 Elk Spur St., Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.